SNCF strike: many trains canceled this weekend

Disturbed traffic to be expected this weekend in the stations, as the Toussaint school holidays begin. One in three Atlantic TGVs will be canceled on Saturday and Sunday, and one in ten canceled on Friday, SNCF announced in a press release published on Thursday.

Following a call for a joint strike by CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots, these disruptions will affect the circulation of TGV Inoui and Ouigo on the TGV Atlantique axis, that is, that is to say in the west of France. This call runs from Friday noon to Monday noon.

Negotiations with the unions on wages and working conditions “have been carried out for several days” and “have not been able to find a favorable outcome at this stage”, indicated the management.

“As a result, the transport offer will be reduced this weekend on the TGV Inoui and Ouigo from and to Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie”, she detailed.





Each customer will be contacted, refund or exchange possible

“Each customer concerned is contacted in order to inform them about the circulation of their train”, underlined the management. Travelers will be able “to be reimbursed or exchanged” for their ticket “for another date and without charge”, added the SNCF, which invites those “who can or who have not yet booked to postpone their trip”.

In a common leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions explain that “for weeks”, they “have not ceased to challenge management on the growing discontent” of train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis. . These organizations denounce “the disorganization of this establishment” and the “notoriously degraded working days, resulting in particular from the calamitous management of the crisis on the business side”.

The working days are “always longer”, while “living and working conditions are deteriorating day by day”, with “a decrease in average remuneration”, denounce the unions, who also protest against “the decrease of the workforce ”, which leads to“ refusals of leave ”. “The cup is full”, they protest, claiming “the maintenance of the number of lines”.