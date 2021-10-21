“Song for the Auvergnat”, this couple who inspired this masterpiece

October 22, 2021 marks the centenary of the birth of Georges Brassens. On this occasion, we come back to the history of the “Chanson pour l’Auvergnat”, one of its emblematic titles. We tell you who are these characters who inspired the artist.

Hundred years. This is the age that George Brassens would have had on October 22, 2021. A shower of tributes and celebrations took place on this occasion. They celebrate a demanding and perfectionist songwriter. Poet, singer, Georges Brassens is the author of many texts which are the pride of French song such as “Le Gorille”, “Les copains première” or “Chanson pour l’Auvergnat”. But do you know what history is behind this monument of French culture? This piece appears in his third album “Les Sabots d’Hélène”, in 1954. Brassens writes:

“ This song is yours

You, the Auvergnat who, without ceremony,

Gave me four pieces of wood

When in my life it was cold “.

Marcel and Jeanne

Bertrand Dicale, music journalist on France Info and author of the book “Brassens? »At Flammarion, tells what Brassens meant by writing the« Chanson pour l’Auvergnat ». It starts : “ The song is really about an Auvergnat, Marcel Planche. He was more or less supposed to have a job, but he belonged to this Paris of the very small people, the workers, the marginalized. He lived in a place which is today finally quite bobo, in Paris, the impasse Florimont, in the south of the 14th arrondissement. This place was not very cheerful. It was a fairly poor area. He lived there with his partner, Jeanne, who was from Brittany. She appears in other songs by Brassens. This couple had no children, but cats, dogs, a parrot, all kinds of animals that passed by. “.

He must have certainly caught the eye of Jeanne

Jeanne is also portrayed in “La cane de Jeanne” and “Chez Jeanne”. It plays a central role in the life of Georges Brassens: “ Jeanne had already met the young Georges Brassens since she was a seamstress and she had come one day to carry jobs with the aunt of Brassens, with whom he lived. She had a small guesthouse. Jeanne spotted this kid who was there, they had sympathized. Georges Brassens was doing nothing: he had been vaguely a worker. The Renault factory had been bombed by the Germans. When he returned to live in Paris, he spent his time in the library in the 14th arrondissement, reading poetry. He must have certainly caught the eye of Jeanne, who was twenty years older than him, if not more. He was a handsome boy, a sweet dreamer, extremely funny “.

Impasse Florimont

The singer did not choose the impasse Florimont at random. Bertrand Dicale emphasizes: “ When Brassens leaves for the STO (Compulsory labor service, Editor’s note), he went to a factory in Germany in Basdorf, near Berlin, he got a leave after a year. He decides not to return. It is safer not to go to an address available to the police. He chose the Florimont impasse, because even today, even if a small sign is present, you can walk past and not see it. Jeanne’s house is hidden behind a wall. So taking refuge there is not a bad idea “.

In this song he tells them his eternal gratitude

If Brassens composed this song, it is to pay tribute to those who welcomed him. The music journalist explains: “ Brassens is taken in by Jeanne and Marcel. It is for them that he will write “l’Auvergnat”, to the one who opened his door and his table, to the hostess who welcomed him. In this song, he tells them his eternal gratitude. Marcel, who in the song is almost clothed with Christic virtues, is not an extraordinary character. A number of witnesses at the time said that Jeanne was a spectacular person, but that Marcel was more of a self-effacing man. He was also a pochtron, a pillar of a bistro and if he wasn’t working, it wasn’t just because he didn’t want to, it was because there was a moment when he didn’t. could no longer work, because he was too imbibed, too desocialized. This is perhaps the most touching thing about this song. It gives a nobility and almost the figure of a saint to a marginal figure, whom society does not like very much. To say that a real character has inspired a song, which everyone knows when you are of French culture, is all the more moving because this man has, according to the criteria of decorum, rather missed his life. “.

A major shift

But this portrait which is painted clashes with the Auvergnats of the time. Bertrand Dicale specifies: “ It may not correspond to a certain image of Auvergnat in Paris. It was rather a very industrious people, with the deliverers of wood and coal, the bistrotiers who got up at 5 in the morning and went to bed at midnight. The Auvergnat had a reputation for hard work, hard work, and a sense of economy. It was part of the Parisian economic system. Brassens made this “Chanson pour l’Auvergnat” but it ultimately does not correspond at all to the figure of the Auvergnat as it is in the daily life of Parisians. “.





Winter 54

This song takes place in a very particular historical context: “ We are in the early years of Georges Brassens’ career. Today it is a classic but before it is it, it is a revolutionary. It’s a way of singing, an extraordinary skinning with a guitar and a double bass, a way of presenting the song to the public, which are new things for the time. It is also a song of friendship, of generosity. We must not forget that we are in the middle of the 1950s, with Abbé Pierre’s winter 54: this is the moment when France generally manages to eat every day, to heat itself, to have a roof over the head. Suddenly, France turns to its marginalized. “The song for the Auvergnat” corresponds to this movement of generosity of the French for the excluded. Even if people do not fully know the details of the song, they understand that it is a song about solidarity, on the one who opens his door, on the one who opens his purse, on the one who gives a seat at the table for the poor. It’s one of the songs that give the French the feeling of being generous. We love this song, we ourselves have the impression of being the Auvergnat “.

The Stranger

In this piece, Georges Brassens also refers to

” the Stranger who, without ceremony,

Miserably smiled at me

When the gendarmes took me “.

The Brassens specialist indicates: “ The Stranger can be any number of people. We know that there is a difficult and founding moment in the history of Georges Brassens. In his youth, in Sète, while he was in first year in high school, he worked to conceal the proceeds of a burglary. The gendarmes came to get him. He experienced what a certain number of first-time offenders go through, of having to walk in the street, between two gendarmes, and to see the eyes of others. The gaze of others is that of those who turn round offended, those who give him a look of pity. This song echoes another called “The Four Baccalaureate” in which he talks about what happened that day, when the fathers of families went to pick up the children from the police station. His father was the only one not to insult him, not to reproach him, not to give him a couple of slaps. He just said to her, “How are you? “ “.

She’s not easy at all to play the guitar

For this piece, Brassens chose octosyllables and a three-beat measure. Bertrand Dicale remarks: ” There is the interest of form in Brassens, with sophisticated and simple melodies at the same time. All guitarists will tell you that it is part of the songs written on the piano and not on the guitar. She is not at all easy to play on the guitar. This melody has an apparent biblical simplicity and on the form, we note the extraordinary poetry of Brassens. He will draw both from the great classics of French literature and from this popular language. There is no complicated word, no difficult figure of speech. It is accessible to everyone and at the same time it has the beauty of the verse at Hugo “.

A classic of French culture

According to the music journalist, all the ingredients were there for the song to become a classic: “ When you have the beauty of the form, the beauty of the melody, the beauty of the feeling, the beauty of the interpretation and the ability for everyone to sing it, you can easily become a legend. It’s a song that is also a certain self-portrait of what France imagines best of its working classes. France likes to imagine itself, to think of itself as a generous country “. To Colin Evans, professor who invited him in 1970 to sing at Cardiff University, Georges Brassens would have said: ” I wrote it in three hours », While he used to nitpick to compose his songs. Over the years, this song has become a classic of French song, taken up by countless singers including Juliette Gréco, Maxime Le Forestier, les Enfoirés and Joan Baez.

The words of the “Chanson pour l’Auvergnat” by Georges Brassens

This song is yours

You the Auvergnat who without ceremony

Gave me four pieces of wood

When in my life it was cold

You who gave me fire when

The crunchy and the crunchy

All well-meaning people

Had closed the door in my face

It was nothing but a wood fire

But he had warmed my body

And in my soul it’s still burning

Like a bonfire

You the Auvergnat when you die

When the dead crunch takes you away

Let him lead you through the sky

To the eternal father

This song is yours

You the hostess who without ceremony

Gave me four pieces of bread

When in my life it was hungry

You who opened your hutch for me when

The crunchy and the crunchy

All well-meaning people

Had fun watching me fast

It was just a little bread

But he had warmed my body

And in my soul it’s still burning

Like a great feast

You the hostess when you die

When the dead crunch takes you away

Let him lead you through the sky

To the eternal father

This song is yours

You the stranger who unceremoniously

Miserably smiled at me

When the gendarmes took me

You who didn’t applaud when

The crunchy and the crunchy

All well-meaning people

Laughed to see me take me away

It was nothing but a little honey

But he had warmed my body

And in my soul it’s still burning

Like a big sun

You the stranger when you die

When the dead crunch takes you away

Let him lead you through the sky

To the eternal father