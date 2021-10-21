Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Sony Alpha 7 IV (A7 IV) review: the perfect mix between photo and video? Technology October 21, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/5000 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/160 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, -7/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/640 s, aperture: f / 4.0 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/1600 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/1600 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/400 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/50 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity 160 ISO Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/50 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 500 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/50 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 400 Focal, expo shift 50/1 mm, -33/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/50 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 400 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Show EXIF Mark SONY Model MODEL-NAME Speed 1/200 s, aperture: f / 1.2 Sensitivity ISO 100 Focal, expo shift 500/10 mm, 0/10 EV © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital Stuart Search Latest articles three questions about Truth Social, the social network that Donald Trump wants to launch October 21, 2021 Isabelle Nanty tells why Lucien Jean-Baptiste (Hubert) left the series and the “despondency and dizziness” she felt October 21, 2021 Google smartphones ready to shake the iPhone and Samsung October 21, 2021 ATP Moscow: Adrian Mannarino eliminates Andrey Rublev (5-7, 7-6, 6-3) in the second round October 21, 2021 Previous articlethe Blues, Barça, the Ballon d’Or, Mbappé … Benzema answers everythingNext articlewe finally know what the queen of England is suffering from Related articles Google smartphones ready to shake the iPhone and Samsung Technology October 21, 2021 Lost Ark, a nice surprise for the beta! Prepare yourselves Technology October 21, 2021 Xbox Free Play Days: here are the 3 games playable for free this weekend | Xbox one Technology October 21, 2021 Leave a reply Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.