South Korea launches first nationally-designed rocket but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit

First failed attempt. South Korea’s nationally designed first space rocket failed to put its dummy payload into orbit after its first launch on Thursday (October 21), President Moon Jae-in said. The launch and deployment of the three phases of the rocket Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, nicknamed “Nuri,” worked, as did payload separation, President Moon said, but “Putting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unfinished mission”.

It took about ten years to develop this rocket, at a cost of 2,000 billion won (1.46 billion euros). With its six liquid fuel engines, it weighs 200 tonnes and is 47.2 meters long.

Lagging behind

South Korea is the 12e global economy and one of the most technologically advanced countries with in particular its flagship, Samsung Electronics, the largest manufacturer of smartphones and chips in the world. But it has always lagged behind in the conquest of space, where the Soviet Union led the way with the launch of the first satellite in 1957, followed closely by the United States.

In Asia, China, Japan and India have developed advanced space programs, and North Korea is the latest to join the club of countries capable of launching a satellite.

The same technology is used for ballistic missiles and space rockets. Pyongyang put a 300 kg satellite into orbit in 2012, which Western countries condemned as a disguised missile test. Today, only six countries have successfully launched a payload of over a ton on their rockets.

Aim for the moon

But the South Korean space program shows mixed results: its first two launches, in 2009 and 2010, which used Russian technology, were unsuccessful. The second rocket had exploded after two minutes of flight, Seoul and Moscow blaming each other.





Eventually, the country successfully launched in 2013, still relying on engines developed in Russia.

The activity of launching satellites is increasingly a business of private companies, notably with SpaceX, which counts among its clients the American space agency – NASA – and the South Korean army.

Nuri success would have given South Korea potential ” infinite ” : “Rockets are the only means available for humanity to go to space”Lee Sang-ryul, director of the Korea Institute for Aerospace Studies, told the local newspaper Chosun Biz. “Having such technology means that we have fulfilled the basic conditions to join this space exploration competition”.

Thursday’s launch was a step in South Korea’s ambitious space program, with the goal announced in March by President Moon Jae-in of launching a lunar orbiter next year. “Thanks to the achievements of South Korean rocket systems, the government will continue an active program of space exploration”, declared the head of state. “We will realize the dream of landing our probe on the Moon by 2030.”

