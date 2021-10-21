Sparta Prague – OL: “Paquetá has a winning mindset”, praises Bosz

A determining factor in OL’s results, Lucas Paquetá will be very important for Olympique Lyonnais in the weeks to come. Before the match against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday (9pm), Peter Bosz praised his “winning state of mind”.

Sparta Prague





“Sparta Prague already have 4 points and won against Glasgow (1-0). It’s a team that is not afraid to play from behind. She runs a lot, presses high and plays the transitions. I hope it will be a good match with a full stadium. We will try to win, as in the two previous meetings. It will not be easy, but we will do everything to. “

Package

“I’m always talking about the team, and not just one element. Lucas is a good player, with good technique. He also has something else that is used to be successful: a state of spirit of a winner. Everyone saw that he was on the plane and that he wanted to help the team against Monaco (2-0), and he did it because his coming into play was very important to us. “

“I am also planning on Sunday’s meeting in Nice”

The management of the two close encounters

“My players are all ready to play. It’s not good this sequence, but it’s like that so we prepare it as best as possible. I’m focusing first on the Europa League poster, but somewhere in my head, I also plan on the Sunday meeting in Nice (13h). “

The return of Tino Kadewere

“It’s important because our other attackers are injured (Dembele and Slimani). I am very happy that he played, and rather well against Monaco. He had no problem after that. When you see the squad, they are good but not big, so we are happy that they are with us. “