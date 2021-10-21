Sparta Prague – OL: Thiago Mendes could replace Maxence Caqueret

OL have an appointment with Sparta Prague this Thursday at 9 p.m. For this Europa League poster, Peter Bosz could blow Maxence Caqueret and install Thiago Mendes in the starting 11.

Objective to take off for the Olympique Lyonnais. This Thursday, he faces Sparta Prague for the third day of the group stage of the Europa League. If successful, the teammates of Leo Dubois would have 5 points ahead of their group, a comfortable mattress before starting the return matches.

Peter Bosz must therefore compose a team capable of winning in the Czech Republic, while keeping in mind the trip to Nice in Ligue 1 on Sunday (1pm) which will also be very important. The Dutch technician should line up a classic defense. On the other hand, Maxence Caqueret could blow in midfield. The international Espoirs would then be replaced by Thiago mendes.

Uncertainties on the post of 9

In attack, several possibilities are offered to Bosz, with the choice between Lucas Paquetá and Tino Kadewere to occupy the post of center-forward. This will then have consequences on the tenure or not of Karl Toko-Ekambi and D’Houssem Aouar.

Probable composition of OL: Lopes – Dubois, Boateng, Denayer, Emerson – T. Mendes (or Caqueret), Guimarães – Shaqiri, Aouar (or Paquetá), Kadewere (or Toko-Ekambi) – Paquetá (or Kadewere)