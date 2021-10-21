Sparta Prague – OL: “We have to watch the whole Lyon team”, says Jakub Pešek

On a good dynamic now, Sparta Prague receives OL on Thursday at 9 p.m. Winger Jakub Pešek urges his teammates to be wary of the entire Rhone team.

A little displacement tricky for this 3rd day of the group stages of the Europa League. Thursday at 9 p.m., Olympique Lyonnais will be opposed to Sparta Prague, 2nd in the group 2 points from the Rhone. The opportunity is therefore good for the teammates of Leo Dubois to take off at the top of the standings.

Eliminated this summer by Monaco in the 3rd qualifying round for the Champions League, the Czech team wants to build on this failure to surprise their next opponent. “I think the confrontation with ASM will help us. We will try to manage better this time. We are on a winning streak. (5), we have gained confidence, so it’s time to show it on the pitch against Lyon, said Jakub Pešek. We want to make this match a success. It will be one of the toughest encounters of my career, it will be a fight. I believe we are well prepared to face them. They have great qualities, but I think we can cope with them. “

“I can’t wait to face Emerson”

The 28-year-old winger is expected to play on the right side for this poster. He is eager to compete with him. “I can’t wait to face Emerson, it will be very interesting for me. We have to watch the whole Lyon team. They play together, it’s not about individuals, he observed. We all have to do our best, and that can lead to a positive outcome. “