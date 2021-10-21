Starfield offers a new commented video – News

No question of delivering too much before the time for this new license supposed to be released in a little over a year, on November 11, 2022, on Xbox Series and PC. The video of the day paints us a portrait of Colonial Systems, in particular its factions and threats, while recalling the mission of the organization for which the player will work in the game. Perhaps we will be entitled to a first real glimpse at the Game Awards?





“The game takes place in 2330, in a small corner of the Milky Way, in an area that extends about 50 light years from our solar system. About 20 years before the game began, the two main factions of the Colonial Systems, the Colonial Union and the Liber Astra Confederacy, were engaged in the bloody Colonial War. Since then, the factions have benefited from a fragile peace, but the Colonial Systems remain dangerous. There are still many human threats left, such as the mercenaries of Eclipse, the violent Siderians, the pirates of the Scarlet Fleet, or even the religious fanatics of House Va’ruun. The organization called Constellation is on a mission to uncover the mysteries of the galaxy. And, being one of its newest members, you’ll explore the darkest corners of Colonial Systems and feel right at home in Starfield.“