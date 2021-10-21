Stellantis to build a Gigafactory with LG

Result of the merger between the Fiat group and PSA, Stellantis has just announced an agreement with LG Energy Solution for the production of cells and battery modules in North America.

While preparing its factories for mass production of electric vehicles, Stellantis is also advancing in the field of batteries. Already involved in the ACC joint venture for the European market, the automotive giant has just concluded an agreement with the South Korean group LG for the North American market.

Under the terms of the deal, the two partners plan to launch a joint venture to build and operate a new battery manufacturing plant. Responsible for supplying the Stellantis sites in the United States, Canada and Mexico with batteries, it will have an annual production capacity of 40 GWh. The site, whose location is under study, should begin construction in the second quarter of 2022. The start of production is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.





For Stellantis, the establishment of this factory is part of a strategy presented last July during its EV Day. In the United States, the group is aiming for a target of 40% of electrified vehicles by 2030. The deployment of this joint plant with LG will make it possible to secure supplies.

Another alliance with Samsung SDI

This alliance with LG is expected to be followed by a second agreement with Samsung SDI, another South Korean battery giant.

” The two companies have entered into a memorandum of understanding to produce electric vehicle batteries for North America A source familiar with the matter told Reuters, indicating that the creation of a joint venture should be announced soon.

As for LG, the idea would be to build a joint factory dedicated to the manufacture of batteries. One way for Stellantis not to put all its eggs in one basket.