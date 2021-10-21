Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Friday, October 22, 2021

(AOF) – ADP

The airport group will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Liquid air

The industrial gas specialist will publish its sales for the third quarter.

Boiron

After the sharp decline recorded in the first quarter, the evolution of Boiron’s turnover in the third quarter is in line with the same trend as in the second. It is thus up 1% to 117.8 million euros. The specialist in homeopathic preparations explains that sales of common name medicines continue to decline in France, following the delisting on January 1.

Carmila

The resumption of commercial activity in the third quarter as well as the improvement in the health situation in the three countries where Carmila is present reduce the uncertainty in terms of financial forecasting. In this context, the property company specializing in shopping centers anticipates a stable recurring earnings per share in 2021 compared to 2020. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 (spread of Covid franchises linked to the first wave), recurring earnings per share is expected to increase more than 10%.

Compagnie des Alpes

Compagnie des Alpes completed its activity report on Thursday evening for the fourth quarter of its 2020-2021 fiscal year (ended end of September). Thus, the operator of ski areas and theme parks published a consolidated turnover of 171.8 million euros, an increase of 30% compared to the same period of the previous year. The group benefited from the very good performance of Leisure Parks over this period.

Fnac Darty

Provided that the health situation does not deteriorate significantly in the coming months, Fnac Darty expects 2021 revenue growth very slightly above 5% (like-for-like) compared to 2020 and operating profit. current at the top of the previously communicated guidance range, between 260 and 270 million euros. The group adds that it will also remain focused on cost control and cash flow generation in line with the objectives of the Everyday plan.





Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive’s revenue for the second quarter, which ended at the end of September, reached 44 million euros, up 12%. In terms of revenue distribution, 86% of sales are made by digital partners and 94% are made internationally. Sales for the quarter benefited from the continued success of Snowrunner which first released on Steam in May, as well as another year of additional content. The game has just reached 5 million players worldwide.

Klépierre

The real estate company will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

L’Oreal

In the third quarter, L’Oréal recorded sales of nearly 8 billion euros, up 13.6%, of which 13.1% on a like-for-like basis. The Active Cosmetics division posted the most significant dynamism, + 28.4% to 951.4 million euros like-for-like, ahead of L’Oréal Luxe, whose revenues increased by 20.7% to 3.12 billion euros. euros. The Professional Products division grew by 10.3% to 945.6 million euros.

Remy Cointreau

The wines and spirits group will publish its sales for the first half of the year.

Renault

The automaker will publish (before market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Vivendi

In the third quarter of 2021, Vivendi’s sales amounted to 2.476 billion euros, an increase of 14.1%, of which 10.3% from internal growth. It includes the contribution from the consolidation of Prisma Media from June 1, 2021: € 75 million. Organic growth was driven by Havas: + 20.7% to € 590 million. Havas benefits from a favorable basis of comparison compared to the third quarter of 2020, impacted by the health crisis. Canal + Group posted organic growth of 6.5% to 1.467 billion euros.