Storm Aurore: Finistère, Morbihan and Côtes-d’Armor placed in orange vigilance – Brittany







Nine departments have been placed on orange vigilance for strong winds by Meteo France this Wednesday, including Finistère, Morbihan and Côtes-d’Armor, while the Aurora storm, the first of the season, must fall from 5 p.m. and until the middle of the night over the west and the north of France. Along with the Breton territories, the departments of Manche, Calvados, Seine-Maritime, Eure, Somme and Oise are also concerned.

The meteorological institute predicts “a violent gale, stormy near the coast” overnight. The phenomenon is not surprising and “remains classic for the season”. Nevertheless, “given its precocity, special monitoring is required”.





Vigilance yellow waves-submersion

The maximum expected gust values ​​are 100 to 110 km / h along the coasts of the departments placed in orange vigilance. Locally, they could go up to 120 km / h and up to 130 km / h on the Channel coast.

Inland, they are expected between 90 km / h and 100 km / h. Be careful, therefore, on the roads: trees and branches could fall, given the precipitation which has fallen since the beginning of the month in Brittany.

“A yellow wave-submersion vigilance is also marked out for Finistère, Morbihan and Seine-Maritime due to worsening sea conditions and sea level rise (surge) in a context of spring water (tidal coefficient of 90) ”, also warns Météo France.