students confined and police intervention after an intrusion alert in a college in Saint-Pierre d’Irube

The students of the Aturri college of Saint-Pierre d’Irube, which welcomes 700 children south of Bayonne (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), were confined for long hours, Thursday, October 21, reports France Blue Basque Country. According to the sub-prefect, Philippe Le Moing-Surzur, witnesses assured that dthey adults had entered the establishment after ringing the doorbell, around 8:30 a.m., when classes were starting. A special safety plan (PPMS) was immediately triggered to ensure the protection of staff, teachers and students, who remained confined inside the establishment. Many gendarmes were sent there.

[Alerte sécurité]

A security perimeter was established this morning around the Aturri college in Saint-Pierre d’Irube as part of a police operation.

⚠ Please stay away from this security perimeter so as not to disrupt operations. – Prefect of Pyrénées-Atlantiques (@ Prefet64) October 21, 2021

“The police apply the defined protocol in the event of an intrusion into a school”, explained the sub-prefect, Philippe Le Moing-Surzur. No shots were fired, according to information from France Bleu Pays Basque.

Intrusion alert at Aturri college in Saint-Pierre d’Irube

Faced with worried parents, a soldier assures: “Your children are not in danger”, an intervention of the deminers is in progress and the evacuation of the pupils is being prepared

➡️ https://t.co/50y4ZrSVeB pic.twitter.com/ORDVMx6UMB

– France Bleu Basque Country (@Bleu_Basque) October 21, 2021

The two wanted individuals “were not found at the end of the operations carried out” by the police, finally announced to France Bleu Pays Basque the sub-prefect in the early afternoon.

“No one is injured inside. No dangerous individual has been detected.”, also assured a gendarme in front of the parents of worried pupils after hearing detonations. “Two suspicious vehicles have been neutralized”, explained the prosecutor of the Republic of Bayonne, Jérome Bourrier. “It turned out that they were not dangerous. Their owners are identified and they are people with no background.”

A telephone number has been set up by the National Education services for families: 05 59 82 22 01. In the middle of the afternoon, college students began to find their parents.