students confined, intervention of the gendarmes

After a possible intrusion, a security perimeter was established this Thursday morning around the Aturri college of Saint-Pierre d’Irube south of Bayonne. According to the first testimonies collected by France Bleu Pays Basque, the students were confined in the building. A mother of a student told us she received a message from her son “from inside the college where a gendarme would have entered his class to tell them to get to safety and block the door.” According to our information, no shot was not fired. Children are safe, said the prefecture of Pyrénées-Atlantiques in a press release published at 11 a.m. Information confirmed by the Bayonne sub-prefect live on France Bleu Pays Basque this Thursday at 12:30 pm.

“The students are safe” – Philippe Le Moing-Surzur, sub-prefect of Bayonne

Philippe Le Moing-Surzur explained that “The students are safe, they are confined to their classes with their teachers. The police apply the defined protocol in the event of an intrusion into a school establishment.” At this stage, “The first floor and the ground floor have been explored and the two people who would have entered have not been found. Reconnaissance of the basement of the building is underway. As soon as the reconnaissance operations are completed, the children can be evacuated to safety and will be returned to their parents. ”

An intrusion of two people?

According to the sub-prefect of Bayonne, the alert was launched after the intrusion of two people in the college but he did not provide more information on this point this Thursday at midday. “The testimonies are being cross-checked. The public prosecutor is there. It will be up to him to communicate then. As regards the children, all forces are deployed to be able to remove the doubt as quickly as possible. “

The prefecture asks families not to go there but parents, worried, are present near the college. A telephone number has been set up by the national education services: 05.59.82.22.01. No student has been evacuated for the moment but some, who returned for example from an activity at the swimming pool, were arrested before returning to college, said the sub-prefect of Bayonne.

Concerned parents around Aturri college where a security perimeter has been set up. © Radio France

– Remy Doutre

A “special safety plan” triggered

The PPMS is a backup plan implemented in schools and which prepares staff, teachers and students to ensure their protection by applying the safety instructions defined by the authorities during a technological accident, a natural disaster or of a particular emergency situation (intrusion, attack, etc.). Aturri college welcomes 700 children.