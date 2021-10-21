Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sora almost never integrated the Switch excluded!

Sora caused a stir when he joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: however, the hero of Kingdom Hearts almost never landed in the fighting game. His arrival is indeed a stroke of fate …

The video game industry is full of little secrets and other unusual facts, which sometimes lead to real decisions having a major impact on the landscape. In this register, one can for example quote the meeting of the producer of Square Enix Shinji Hashimoto and a representative of Disney, in an elevator at the beginning of the years 2000… resulting later in a certain Kingdom Hearts. Two decades later, that latest franchise is once again the subject of a similar tale, this time about the illustrious Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Sora, a character absolutely not on the program

The director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, columned in the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, translated by Pushdustin and KodyNOKOLO : some funny information could then be recovered, in particular like what… Sora was really not in the plans of Nintendo.

Although establishing himself as the fighter most requested by players in the polls, the protagonist of the franchise has proven to be much difficult to obtain than the other heads of the cast. Masahiro Sakurai therefore claims that only five characters were planned in the second pass: Min Min, Steve, Sephiroth, Pyra / Mythra and Kazuya. But it was during an awards show that Sakurai San happened to meet, by chance, a representative of Disney. : after their obviously fruitful discussion, the latter launched discussions internally in Mickey’s firm, slowly leading… to the long-awaited crossover.





Faced with the totally unexpected possibility of bringing in Sora, Nintendo therefore decided to add a sixth fighter to Fighters Pass 2. A happy outcome for the fans, therefore born from a simple fortuitous meeting during an external event.

