Superethanol: how to convert your car to save money at the pump

Superethanol is sold in more than 2,500 gas stations (© sebastien rabany / Adobestock)

A full at 35 euros. Hard to believe. With the increase in the price of gasoline and diesel, you spend more in the 80-90 euros for a 50 liter tank. Yet there is a fuel, compatible with almost all cars running on gasoline, which allows to make serious savings: the superethanol.

It is sold at the pump, under the symbol E85, on average 0.69 euros per liter, against 1.56 euros for diesel, 1.66 euros for SP95 and 1.72 euros for SP98, according to the latest official figures published on October 15.

What is E85 superethanol?

Superethanol consists of bioethanol (between 65% and 85%), produced from beets and cereals cultivated in France as well as sugar and starch residues. The rest is SP95 gasoline.

It is therefore a more ecological fuel than the others, since it comes from less than a third of fossil fuels and requires much less transport. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, “it reduces greenhouse emissions by 70% compared to fossil gasoline and it emits 90% less particles”.

Used for a few years in Brazil, Sweden and the United States, it began to be marketed in France in 2007.

Why is it so cheap?

Produced in France, superethanol is not subject (or very little) to variations in the price of crude oil, which also explains the current explosion in prices. And as it is more ecological, it is subject to much less taxes than other fuels.

In 2021, the TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products) was 0.1183 euros per liter of E85, against 0.6829 euros for SP98 and 0.5940 euros for diesel, according to the Ministry of Transition ecological.

We then find prices two and a half times lower than gasoline. And above all, a price that remains stable, as shown in our graph below (no data is available before January 2020).

Which vehicles can run on superethanol?

“All gasoline vehicles put into circulation after 2001-2002, hybrid cars and those using LPG can run on superethanol ”, indicates Valentin Pont, manager of AV Performance, an E85 vehicle conversion company based near Rennes (Ille- et-Vilaine).





However, diesel engines, which have a distinct function, cannot be converted.

How do I switch to superethanol?

Several solutions are proposed. First of all, you can choose a flexfuel vehicle. It is a model that can run indifferently on all gasolines (SP95-E10, SP98 and SP95) as well as on E85 superethanol, in any proportion in one and the same tank. Find the list of affected vehicles here.

Otherwise you fit an approved box in your gasoline vehicle. This allows the engine to inject the right amount of fuel depending on the proportion of ethanol present in the tank. This solution costs between 1,000 and 1,200 euros and requires a change on the gray card.

AV Performance, like many craftsmen, offers another method : “We inject a program that we create ourselves into the computer (the electronic brain of the car which analyzes the data supplied to it by the various sensors, editor’s note)”, explains Valentin Pont. Like the boxes, this program injects the sufficient quantity into the engine according to its needs.

It takes between three and four hours of intervention for a price of 380 euros. Valentin PontAv Performance Manager

Once the conversion is done, your vehicle can run entirely on E85 superethanol (but also with other gasolines). It should however be noted an overconsumption of the order of 15-20%, knowing that this biofuel has a lower energy content than the others.

On a full (50 liters) you can save around forty euros.

How many gas stations offer it?

Out of the few 11,000 service stations of France, 2,564 are offering superethanol in October 2021, compared to just 1,300 two years earlier.

Find them all on the bioethanolcarburant.com website.

