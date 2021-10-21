Surprise, Wijnaldum already on his way to AC Milan?

Arrived freely at PSG this summer from Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum is already announced on departure during the next winter transfer window. Moreover, AC Milan would be ready to jump at the opportunity to recover the Dutch midfielder.

Georginio Wijnaldum is not happy at PSG

First summer recruit, Georginio wijnaldum is still struggling to convince his world at Paris Saint-Germain. Even if he chained the starts at the start of the season for a few weeks, until the Champions League match in Bruges (1-1), the Dutch international is still not at ease with the Red and Blue. At the microphone of the Dutch channel NOS, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder admitted that he was not very satisfied with his current situation at PSG.

“I have played a lot in the last few years, have always been in good shape and have also done very well. It’s something different (at PSG) and you have to get used to it. I was really happy to start this new stage and then it happened … it’s very difficult. I think this is a primary concern for every player. It’s also worrying when you’re not playing. But this is only the start of the season. Anything can still happen and I remain positive ”, explained the former Liverpool player. In search of consistency, Wijnaldum could be tempted by a change of air during the next winter transfer window and AC Milan would like to take the opportunity to try to attract him.





AC Milan want to apply for loan from Wijnaldum

Linked to Paris Saint-Germain until June 2024, Georginio wijnaldum is estimated at 30 million euros by its leaders of Paris Saint-Germain. However, a loan from the former protégé of Jürgen Klopp could very well be considered for the second half of the season. Indeed, the transalpine site PianetaMilan, AC Milan decision-makers are interested in reinforcing Wijnaldum as part of a six-month loan, ie until the end of the season.

With the departures of Franck Kessié and Ismaël Bennacer for CAN 2021 from January 9 to February 6, 2022, Paolo Maldini, the technical director of the Rossoneri, wishes to strengthen the workforce of his trainer Stefano Pioli. The Lombard club could therefore allow the PSG player to have more playing time in the second part of the season and evolve at a high level. It remains to be seen whether Paris SG does not have another plan for its number 18.