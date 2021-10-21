ten months suspended prison sentence and 75,000 euros fine required against Karim Benzema

“We’re talking about the Benzema affair but it’s not the Benzema affair, it’s the Zouaoui affair. “ The prosecution requested ten months suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euros fine against Karim Benzema, Thursday, October 21, on the second day of the trial of the Mathieu Valbuena sextape case at the Versailles Criminal Court. The Real Madrid player, absent during the trial for professional reasons, is accused of complicity in an attempt to blackmail his former teammate with the Blues.





Regarding the other defendants, the public prosecutor demanded 4 years in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros against Mustapha Zouaoui, considered by investigators to be the main instigator of the blackmail enterprise. The prosecution asked 18 months in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros for Axel Angot, who retrieved the video when Mathieu Valbuena gave him his phone. Eighteen months suspended sentence and 5,000 euros fine and two years in prison and 5,000 euros fine were respectively required against Younes Houass and Karim Zenati, two alleged intermediaries of the blackmailers.