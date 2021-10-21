ten months suspended prison sentence required against Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema does not attend the trial, held back by his “professional” imperatives, according to his lawyers. JOAN MONFORT / AP

On the second day of the trial of the so-called “sextape” case, ten months suspended prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros were requested against Karim Benzema by the prosecution, Thursday, October 21, in Versailles. The Real Madrid striker is accused of complicity in an attempt to blackmail his former teammate in France team Mathieu Valbuena.

Against the four other defendants, prosecuted in this case for attempted blackmail, the public prosecutor requested sentences ranging from eighteen months in prison suspended to four years in prison.

Throughout the debates, the four defendants present portrayed a world watered by players’ money and where ” services “ and pressure attacks on luxury watches, leather goods or “sextapes”. Thus, Axel Angot is a “janitor”, handyman, gifted in computers. Close to Mathieu Valbuena, it was he who recovered the video of the intimate antics when the former international gave him his phone.

His friend Mustapha Zouaoui, the “linchpin” of the project, admits he has already “Rendered service” to another international, Djibril Cissé, in “Regulating” a ” problem “ of “sextape”, before receiving 15,000 euros. Younes Houass, he plays the intermediary; he got in touch with Valbuena, to “Arrange [ses] interest ”.





Mustapha Zouaoui’s apologies to Mathieu Valbuena

“The voice of these three who pollute the football world has entered, directly or indirectly, in a room in Clairefontaine”, the training center of the Blues, thundered Benjamin Peyrelevade, the lawyer for the French Football Federation (FFF), in an allusion to the role allegedly played by Karim Benzema, commissioned by the blackmailers to Mathieu Valbuena. The FFF, civil party in this case, “Must protect its players”, he pressed, saluting the attitude of Valbuena, the “First player who has the courage to say no, to resist, to file a complaint”. Paul-Albert Iweins, Mathieu Valbuena’s lawyer, thundered against this “Parasitic football environment”, who takes advantage of “Young boys” and wealthy. He requested 150,000 euros in compensation in the name of moral damage.

Mathieu Valbuena and his lawyer, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Versailles. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

At midday, Mathieu Valbuena, who spoke for a long time the day before on the consequences of this attempt at blackmail for him and for his career, left Versailles and joined Frankfurt, where his team, Olympiakos, argued in the evening a Europa League match. He took the plane with Mustapha Zouaoui’s apologies in mind. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart, I regret it to death”, said the latter, considered the brain of this company. Very talkative in front of the press and in the courtroom, he had nevertheless made fun of the player at the bar on Wednesday.

Prosecuted for complicity in an attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena, Karim Benzema does not attend the debates, his lawyers having cited the imperatives “Professionals” of the Real Madrid striker.