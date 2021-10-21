ten years after the death of Muammar Gaddafi, what do his supporters weigh in the political equation?

On October 20, 2011, Muammar Gaddafi was killed with several of his companions in circumstances which are still not clarified. His supporters denounced, in a press release published on Tuesday, October 19, ” war crimes committed by NATO “. The committee responsible for commemorating the death of the colonel is calling for symbolic five-minute rallies to be held in all cities in Libya. How much do Gaddafi sympathizers weigh in the Libyan political equation?

Supporters of the old regime are stepping up their public appearances as the date of the presidential election, officially scheduled for December 24, waving green flags and portraits of Muammar Gaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam, out of his silence.

Gaddafi are also active in political life. The transitional government brings together several former ministers in post from the time of Colonel Gaddafi and several former officers of the Libyan “Guide of the Revolution” army are now behind Marshal. Khalifa Haftar.

Opinions differ, however, as to the real weight of the Gaddafi. MP Ziad Dgheim estimates that they are divided, even if they represent, according to him, more than 50% of the population. ” This figure is exaggerated », Considers for his part Abu al-Kassem Kzeit, member of the High Council of State. But for him, if Saif al-Islam is allowed to present himself, he would be able to unite beyond his supporters.

For the researcher Jalel Harchaoui, the Gaddafi are certainly important, but they exist of a ” scattered way “. The idea of ​​having ” there is no such thing as a green, solid and harmonious block He says.