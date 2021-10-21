Tesla announces new record profit

Tesla has just released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Exceeding analysts’ expectations, the automaker achieved sales of $ 13.76 billion over the period.





While it announced at the beginning of the month having delivered a record number of 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, the American brand has just formalized its financial results. Unsurprisingly, these follow the increase in vehicle sales. Between July and September, Tesla achieved a turnover of 13.76 billion dollars, slightly more than analysts’ forecasts (13.62 billion).

While income from the sale of its vehicles represents the bulk of the brand’s turnover, sales of carbon credits to other manufacturers have fallen significantly. In the third quarter, these transactions generated $ 279 million. That’s almost half the $ 518 million raised in the first quarter.

Record earnings

In terms of profits, the manufacturer managed to generate $ 1.6 billion over the period. A historic score that exceeds by nearly $ 500 million that recorded in the previous quarter.

