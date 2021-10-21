Tesla does not know the crisis and reaches the million cars produced

The semiconductor crisis would not affect Tesla according to its latest published quarterly financial results. The automaker reports earnings of $ 1.62 billion and one million cars produced at the end of Q3 2021.

Once again full box for Tesla, one would be tempted to say. The American manufacturer has just published its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Expected by financial analysts on Wall Street, Tesla announced a turnover of 13.757 billion dollars (+ 57% compared to Q3 2020). This is slightly below the estimated 14 billion.

However, the latter has continued to increase since the start of 2021: 10.39 billion in the 1st quarter and 11.96 billion in the 2nd quarter. As for profit, the latter reached $ 1.62 billion, or 480 million more than the previous quarter.

Another reason for satisfaction, an operating margin which has continued to increase (5.7% and 11% over the first two quarters of 2021) to reach 14.6%. It is according to Tesla “the best operating margin in our history” since she “exceeds our medium-term operating margin target within ten years”.

But this 3rd quarter could have been even more lucrative. He was penalized by the semiconductor shortage which resulted in additional costs, the drop in the average selling price of cars, the resale at a loss of bitcoins (51 million) and the bonus of $ 190 million paid to Elon Musk. .

Decrease in cash flow and CO2 credits

Of course, not everything is so rosy. Thus in its letter to shareholders, Tesla explains that “quarter-end cash decreased to $ 16.065 billion in the third quarter, mainly due to the repayment of net debt and finance leases of $ 1.5 billion, partially offset by free cash flow of $ 1.328 billion. Our total debt, excluding financing of vehicles and energy products, fell to just $ 2.1 billion at the end of the third quarter“.





Added to this is the continued decline in sales of CO2 credits. Indeed, real goose that lays golden eggs in the past, these credits sold to other manufacturers brought only $ 279 million (-30%). They were $ 354 million on T2 and $ 518 million on T1.

A production of one million vehicles

Not long ago, we discussed the possibility for Tesla to reach one million vehicles delivered by the end of 2021. An unlikely scenario according to Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities who estimated 900,000 cars delivered in 2021 and that ‘It would be necessary to wait until 2022 for Tesla to reach one million deliveries.