Tesla launched insurance billed based on driving habits

It was an old promise from Elon Musk, it’s now done: Tesla has been offering insurance for its own vehicles since last Friday, basing its price on the driving habits of the subscriber. At this point, this is an experiment limited to the single US state of Texas, but all of the US should ultimately benefit. And if everything works as well as expected, this insurance could well cross the Atlantic Ocean in the future.

This insurance is a response to traditional offers which are expensive, especially for vehicles built by Tesla. It is also a little the case in France, moreover, but the situation is apparently much worse in the country of the manufacturer. An insurance offer has been offered for several years in California, but it is a traditional offer with prices finally quite close to the competition. The new Texan offer is much more ambitious, because it is billed according to the behavior of the driver.

Insurance registration process offered by Tesla in Texas (Tesla image).

The idea is to vary the price to reward “good” drivers, those who drive safely and without endangering themselves, and on the contrary sanction those who behave considered dangerous. This principle is not new and several insurance offers are based on this same concept, which involves the installation of a box in the vehicle. Not so with Tesla, since cars are connected and can constantly transmit data.

Thus, Tesla insurance uses the driving score that was discovered at the end of September in another context. It is also the one that is used to determine who can access the beta of the next generation Fully Autonomous Driving (FSD), still in the United States. At the time, the boss of Tesla had made it clear that the score was to be used for insurance in preparation.

As a reminder, the principle is to determine a score out of one hundred points by combining five different criteria, including the number of hard braking and turns taken quickly, or the respect of safety distances with the cars in front. Tesla uses all the sensors built into its vehicles and their permanent connection to be able to determine this score. All models are compatible, even the older Model S and Model X which do not have all the modern components.





Tesla’s insurance considers the driving score of its new customers to be 90 and the price displayed on order is deducted from this score. After the first two months, the price will be readjusted every month according to the real score measured while driving, downward if the score is closer to 100, but also upward if the score is less than 90. For the best drivers, the difference can be significant, no less than 40% reduction for this customer with a score of 100 for example. The price can also increase, it is logical and vary significantly, by more than 50% in six months on this example provided by Tesla.

Tesla announces a month in advance the changes in the price of insurance according to the score, which explains the difference between the score measured by the car (second column) and that used for insurance (third). In this example, the price has changed by more than 50% in the space of six months.

Like all insurance, Tesla’s insurance is also based on other criteria to determine its prices, such as the home address, the type of vehicle or the distance traveled. For this last point, the company also stands out by directly using the vehicle’s odometer, transmitted to its servers automatically. On this point, the price will be updated every six months, based on the mileage made in the previous six months.

Not everyone will appreciate the idea that their driving style can influence the price of insurance, but Tesla offers a new option, based on a new philosophy. Its principle is to charge according to the current conduct of its customers, which means that the company does not use the insurance history or the credit score for its rates. For those who have had accidents or taken care of in the past, this can make a big difference. Incidentally, neither the sex and especially nor the age of the driver are taken into account, which should please young drivers who are often overtaxed by traditional insurance.

The driving score is still in beta and Tesla reserves the right to change it over time. Likewise, Texas will make it possible to test this new insurance mechanism in real conditions and on a large scale and assess its interest, for drivers obviously, but also for the profitability of the offer from the point of view of the company. .