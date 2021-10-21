Test Razer Enki gaming chair

Razer persists in wanting to take care of our backs and has just released a brand new “gaming” chair. After the Iskur, available in leather and fabric, here is “Enki”, an armchair in line with what the brand has already offered, with the emphasis on ergonomics.

We cannot repeat it enough: if you spend long hours in front of a computer, whether for work or for playing, it is important – even essential – to invest in a suitable chair or seat and in order to avoid real problems. back problems that can plague your life in the medium to long term. Many manufacturers have understood this well, including Razer, which offers a brand new seat model, called “Enki”. At first glance, it is not radically different from the Iskur, especially in terms of design. But is comfort really there?

Specifications Seat density Not communicated Seat and back finish Leatherette Base plate Aluminum Armrests Yes, 4D Head support Yes, removable Casters x5 unbraked Lumbar support Yes, not adjustable Toggle Yes Recommended size 166-204 cm Recommended weight Max 136 kg

Easy assembly and a nice feeling of solidity

Before sitting down on Enki, you have to go through the inevitable assembly phase. Good point : this one is rather quick and easy and it does not take more than 20 minutes – alone – to assemble the different parts. As soon as the box is opened, a large sheet explains very clearly the different stages of construction. The backrest fits perfectly into the seat, the screwing wrenches are provided (you won’t need to go get your toolbox) and each part holds in place impeccably.

Once mounted, we find ourselves in front of a “gamer” seat that does not contrast with the current trend and looks a lot like the Enki, with however a certain finesse in profile, quite pleasant.. The “car seat” look is undeniably there, but the curves are successful and the sobriety awaits you. Black dominates here, of course with small touches of “Razer green,” in particular via stitching all around the backrest. The seat is entirely in synthetic leather, but offers two very different finishes. The seat and part of the backrest indeed benefit from a “checkered cushion” effect with a texture reminiscent of a less smooth fabric under the fingers, while the rest of the seat is in a more traditional stitched leather. All the seating and lumbar support therefore stand out very well visually.

A very firm seat which may displease

Let’s talk about the seat, precisely. Razer here chooses a lumbar support that is fully integrated into the seat – and therefore non-removable and non-adjustable. – which can be a problem if you are not the ideal size for the seat. In our case (1m83), the support falls a little too much in the middle and will therefore tend to be uncomfortable. You have to sink a little deeper into the seat for the support to sit properly and do its job properly.

In addition, this lumbar support is very firm and risk of dividing, just like the hardness of the seat. Here, we are very far from a “sofa” effect which can certainly cause back pain after several hours, but we never feel completely sunk in the seat.

The dimensions of the seat are correct, especially on the width side, but the long legs may protrude a little too much. We thus note 54 cm at the front, 40 cm at the back and a maximum depth of 47 cm. Once again, with our 1m83 template, the legs will be on the outside from around the 1st third of the thighs, which is still quite short.





We tested the Razer Enki at several different sizes, especially smaller ones, and the finding is a little more mixed: some appreciate the firm lumbar support that falls perfectly well, as long as you have your back arched, others the definitely find it too hard. But for smaller sizes, the lack of seat depth is much less noticeable.

In short, in our experience, the comfort offered by the Razer Enki is not completely there, especially if you are over 1.80m. Blame it on a slightly tight seat depth and lumbar support a bit too firm and, above all, not adjustable. However, it could be suitable for smaller and more arched people.

Lots of very practical settings

And it’s all the more unfortunate that the chair is, overall, clad with adjustments. Let us first of all mention the armrests, which benefit from a metal rod and latch, and which are of the “4D” type. You can thus finely adjust their height, but also their spacing as well as their inclination. The arms are therefore always resting in the right place, whatever your position. The settings are also made very simply via a few well-located buttons. These armrests also seem extremely solid. This is undoubtedly a strong point of the chair.

There are also several handles on the sides: on the right, the possibility of raising and lowering the seat and just above, a pull lever to adjust the inclination of the backrest. On the other side, the left handle is used to block or unlock the tilting of the backrest. The latter can tilt up to 152 degrees and allows an almost lying position. A bit of a gadget, but the resistance of the file seems foolproof.

At the base (the part with 5 branches accommodating the feet), the impression of solidity is excellent and the wheels are very heavy as it should be. As on the Razer Iskur, on the other hand, we regret the absence of brakes. However, the seat is heavy enough and it will be very difficult to move it by mistake, unless you are on a very slippery parquet or lino.

Finally, the Razer Enki seat comes with a “shape memory” headrest cushion covered with a very soft cover. (detachable and washable). The comfort offered for the head is excellent, with a real “soft” feeling on the neck and head. But on the other hand, you have to spend a little time adjusting the height properly for optimal comfort. The attachment system is also very basic and holds quite difficult. Pity.

Conclusion



Strong points Quick and easy assembly

Lots of possible settings

Exemplary level of finish

Nice design

Comfortable armrests

Comfortable head pillow Weak points A very firm seat that will divide

Non-adjustable lumbar support

The cushion, difficult to position correctly