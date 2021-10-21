That moment Colin Powell sabotaged his own career

Reading time: 7 min

Colin Powell, who held the post of America’s greatest diplomat, highest general and who was the first black man to do so in both cases, died Monday at the age of 84. Rarely, perhaps never, has an American statesman or warrior reached such heights of power before falling, broken by his rivals within government.

The Powell Doctrine

Born in Harlem to a Jamaican family, a typical example of the working class kid who made it all alone, Powell enlisted in the army, fought in Vietnam as a private, rose in rank and became general then, after having been an adviser National Security Officer Ronald Reagan, was appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President George HW Bush.

An officer who, as a rare virtue, combined battlefield experience and political intelligence, Powell transformed his role as Chief of Staff into a real driving force, and used his vast staff – several hundred of the best military officers, divided into several specialized units – in a way that, as one manager told me at the time, “Enveloped the rest of the national security administration.”

According to the “Powell Doctrine” only valid reasons justified war: vital political objectives, military success at an acceptable cost, the failure of all non-violent means.

It was in this position that Colin Powell became a public figure, devised much of the strategy for the First Gulf War that expelled the invading Iraqi army from Kuwait, and explained this strategy during several televised press conferences.

At this time he also formulated what would later be called the “Powell doctrine”, vision that the United States should only go to war if the political objectives were vital and well defined, if military force was likely to achieve these objectives at an acceptable cost, if all non-violent means had failed – and, when war is necessary, on condition that it is not waged without being sure of benefiting from an overwhelming military superiority. This doctrine, implicit criticism of the American intervention in Vietnam – both its faulty justifications and its rambling tactics – has continued to influence the debate on the relevance of the use of military force since.

In the shadow of Chesney and Rumsfeld

After the Democrats returned to the White House in 1992, Powell wrote his best-selling memoir, A child from the Bronx, and considered running for president. (His wife, Alma, urged him not to do so, fearing that he might be the victim of a racist murder). When the Republicans returned to power in 2000, President George W. Bush appointed him unanimously secretary of state in what appeared to be the pinnacle of his rise, but which actually turned out to be the beginning. of his fall. Ostensibly sure of himself, convinced that he could reign in the field of foreign policy thanks to his influence and his popularity, it was not long, to his surprise, to be constantly supplanted on all the important matters by an inseparable duo made up of Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, friends and colleagues since the Nixon administration.

Powell did great things in areas that Cheney and Rumsfeld were not interested in. In the fall of 2001, they let him drive the diplomatic shuttles that no doubt avoided a war between two nuclear nations, India and Pakistan. Powell also helped ease tensions with China after it shot down an American spy plane. However, he lost almost all of his other battles. In one of his first statements, Powell announced, for example, that he would resume the nuclear negotiations started by President Bill Clinton with North Korea – before being rebuffed by Condoleezza Rice, the National Security adviser of Bush, who objected that it was out of the question. He must have eaten his hat.

Whenever Powell attempted any form of arms control, his Under Secretary of State, John Bolton, who was placed there to serve as Cheney’s spy, did his best to sabotage his initiatives. On the rare occasions when Powell emerged victorious from a National Security Council debate, Cheney went to speak to Bush in private to have his decisions overturned.

In the middle of Bush’s first term, Powell’s European counterparts, who had celebrated his appointment and conversed frequently with him, realized that his views, which they liked, did not reflect those of the American president, and he lost. its influence abroad. When Bush wanted to send a message about the Middle East, it was Condoleezza Rice that he sent. When it was necessary to send an emissary to Western Europe in order to press for the cancellation of the Iraqi debt, he sent James Baker, an old friend of the Bush family and who had been his father’s secretary of state.





Fatal speech

Instead of serving as a launching pad for redemption, the war in Iraq accentuated its downfall. As Bush headed for an invasion, Powell warned him of the pitfalls that awaited him – including, quite prophetically, what he called “Pottery Barn rule [un magasin de décoration]: if you break something, you have to keep it ”-, but without success. (Shortly before the war began, a European diplomat reminded him that Bush was said to be sleeping like a baby. Powell replied: “I too sleep like a baby. I wake up every two hours screaming. ”) But, there again, he was ousted.

Unable to find support for the invasion, both within the United States and among its allies, Cheney had the diabolical idea of ​​pushing Powell – the only senior official in the Bush administration with international credibility – to advocate war before the UN Security Council.

On November 6, 2003, former US President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld are preparing to sign the Emergency Supplementary Appropriations Act for the defense and reconstruction of Iraq and Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. | Tim Sloan / AFP

Powell kicked around first and tore up the script sent by the White House that he was supposed to read. But then, eager to be helpful and loyal, he went to CIA headquarters where he spent entire days sifting through documents and briefings, rejecting unsubstantiated claims and keeping those that seemed a minimum plausible. Finally, he made his fatal speech, putting all his passion into it. Many opponents of the invasion were convinced, in large part because it was Colin Powell who defended it.

But all the claims that Powell was believed – all the evidence listed to support the idea that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction – were also found to be false. In his excellent book To Start a WarRobert Draper writes that a large number of CIA analysts could have told Powell that these arguments were false, or at least questionable, but that CIA Director George Tenet, eager to please Bush and Delivering the conclusions he wanted to hear, had deliberately kept Powell from speaking to them.

“A good little soldier”

Powell left the administration after Bush’s first term. Towards the end, several journalistic accounts, and especially those gathered in the book Attack plan of Bob Woodward, portrayed him as a war critic who felt that Cheney had “fever” from the invasion; but, even a year after leaving his post, in public Powell refrained from commenting on the subject.

In June 2005, six months after the start of Bush’s second term, he appeared on the show The Daily Show With Jon Stewart in one of his first TV appearances since leaving. The questions that Stewart asked him were veritable boulevards to allow him to defeat his former colleagues, still in office, or the war, which was still raging. But Powell doesn’t grab the pole. Sure, there had been disagreements, he admitted, but it was in all jurisdictions. He’s the president, the boss, and he’s a nice guy. Well, besides, he and Laura had just come to dinner at the house the previous week.

Powell later openly regretted his role in the UN speech and denounced those who had manipulated him to the CIA. Too late. If he had resigned in protest before the invasion, he might have prevented the war; if he had spoken after leaving his post, he could have influenced his development. But he wasn’t like that. He was a team player. It was, deeply, a “Good little soldier”.

Over time, he distanced himself from the Republican Party. In the 2008 presidential election, he supported Barack Obama, calling him a candidate “change” much to the chagrin of Senator John McCain, his old friend who ran against Obama. However, the latter rarely asked him on defense issues. Then, Powell only supported Democrats – Obama again in 2012, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

In recent years, aside from his official backers, Powell has remained withdrawn from national politics – without it being clear whether it was a choice. He devoted most of his time to personal and public causes, including the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, at the university where he studied, the City College of New York. He wrote other bestsellers and gave numerous lectures, sometimes for payment, sometimes for free. He had a wonderful life which, at a pivotal moment in our history, could have taken a much more important turn.