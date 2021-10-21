The 4K dashboard is coming very soon for Xbox Series X! | Xbox one

Xbox continues to improve the interface of its Xbox consoles week after week. We know that it will soon be possible to mute the TV automatically when headphones are connected, and the entire console interface will soon be finer.

Xbox interface will soon be more readable

We already mentioned it this summer: the Xbox interface arrives in 4K. An update had already made this available to members of the Xbox Insider program at Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead ranks. But the good news is, it’s coming soon for everyone!





Eden Marie, engineer at Xbox, has confirmed that a new update has arrived for Xbox Series X owners and members of the Xbox Insiders program of all ranks, i.e. from Alpha Skip Ahead until Omega. In other words, it’s available to almost everyone and that means the Xbox interface will be available in 4K to the general public within the next few weeks at the latest.

For now, the interface of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is rendered in 1080p resolution. You can see the difference in the image below which shows that the 4K rendering on Xbox Series X allows a much finer display of texts and certain elements.

See you soon to discover this new Xbox interface in 4K.