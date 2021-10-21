the Abbé Pierre Foundation calls for “a minimum service” of 1000 watts and the abolition of cuts

According to a report by the energy mediator, more than one in five French people say they have suffered from the cold in their home this year.

As winter approaches, soaring energy prices accentuate the difficulties of the most precarious households, many of which are struggling to heat themselves. Faced with this energy poverty which affects 5.6 million households in France, the Abbé Pierre foundation campaigns for a minimum service of electricity, the main lines of which are revealed this Thursday, October 21 in the columns of the Parisian / Today in France.

The association thus claims that power cuts can no longer intervene for unpaid bills.

The structure pleads for maintaining a minimum power supplied to the home, which would allow it to continue to have energy. In fact, this “minimum” service of electricity would consist of a power of 1000 watts, available for households which in the current state remain under the threat of cuts. “Enough to heat a meal, turn on the light to do homework and keep a fridge running but not run a water heater or a washing machine”, indicates the representative of the FAP, while specifying that the device does not does not mean the cancellation of debts





According to a barometer from the energy mediator, one in five French people say they have suffered from the cold in their home this year, a figure up by nearly 50%. “The situation is worrying”, warned the national energy mediator within the framework of its annual barometer, highlighting an “increase in the number of households in a situation of energy poverty”. Thus, nearly 20% of the households questioned declared having suffered from the cold for at least 24 hours in their accommodation., while they were only 14% in 2020. Poor insulation and a harsh winter are cited among the main causes of this situation, but 60% of French people have said they have reduced heating at home to reduce their bill. This figure has doubled in two years. “We can fear an increase in cuts for unpaid bills at the end of the winter break,” March 31, warned the national energy mediator Olivier Challan Belva, quoted in the press release.



In 2021, a quarter of French people have already encountered difficulties paying certain gas and electricity bills, but the proportion rises to almost half among 18-34 year olds. Since the start of the year, regulated gas prices have increased by 57% and the price of electricity is affected by these movements. The government has decided to freeze gas prices from the beginning of October until April, in order to constitute a “tariff shield” in the face of its constant increases. It will also limit the next increase in electricity prices to 4%, scheduled for February 2022. The survey was carried out online from September 6 to 21 among 2,016 households by the institute becoming.