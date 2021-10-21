The AS Monaco group for the trip to Eindhoven

Here is the group selected by Niko Kovac for the trip to the lawn of PSV Eindhoven, this Thursday (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1), on the occasion of the third day of the group stage of the Europa League.

Shock between leaders, this Thursday evening (9 p.m.) at the Philips Stadion. AS Monaco travels to the PSV Eindhoven field for the 3e day of the group stage of the Europa League, with the challenge of first place in group B between two four-point teams. A shock that will be followed on RMC Sport 1 and in live text on asmonaco.com.

The Red and Whites solid in the first two games

In the first two meetings, the Red and Whites won at the Stade Louis-II against Sturm Graz (1-0), thanks to a goal from Krépin Diatta, then went to get a good point on the lawn of Real Sociedad (1-1), with an achievement by Axel Disasi. For their part, the Dutch drew at home against the Basques (2-2) then went to win in Austria (4-1).





In their history, the two formations have already faced each other four times. They were first in the same Champions League group during the Monegasque epic in 2003-2004 (2-1 success for the Red and White on the first leg, 1-1 on the return). Then they found themselves a year later, at the stage of the knockout stages of the competition. A worse memory for AS Monaco, beaten twice (1-0, 2-0).

Here is the group that will challenge PSV on its lawn this Thursday, to take revenge on history.

𝗟𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 called up by Coach Kovač for this 200th European Cup match. 🆚 @psveindhoven ⌁ #UEL pic.twitter.com/lNfXBCWYfj – AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 20, 2021

AS Monaco group against PSV Eindhoven:

Guardians

Majecki, Mannone, Nübel

Defenders

Aguilar, Badiashile, C. Henrique, Disasi, Jakobs, Maripán, Matsima, Pavlović

Midfielders

Akliouche, Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Jean Lucas, Matazo, Tchouameni

Forwards

Ben Yedder, Boadu, Isidor, Volland

Medical point:

– Djibril Sidibé, Krépin Diatta and Aleksandr Golovin complete their re-athletic phase

– Cesc Fàbregas continues his re-athletic phase



Relive Niko Kovac and Alexander Nübel’s pre-match press conference.