the Assembly adopts a bill to be able to use the health pass until summer 2022

At the end of often electric debates, the National Assembly gave on the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October, a first green light to the bill “sanitary vigilance”, with the possibility of resorting to the sanitary pass until July 31, 2022.

The third bill addressing the issue of the pass in five months has once again allowed the oppositions of the right and the left to give voice against the government’s management of the crisis. Stuck between the examination of the State budget and that of Social Security, the bill was adopted by only 10 votes of difference, 135 votes for and 125 against after two days of debates regularly marked by passes of arms and invective in the hemicycle. The text will continue its parliamentary path in the Senate on October 28.

Presented as a “toolbox”, the bill proposes to extend the use of the health pass and a whole battery of measures to curb the epidemic within the framework of a post-crisis regime until July 31, 2022. The state of health emergency in Guyana is extended until December 31, 2021. If there is no “no epidemic wave” today in France, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran underlined the situation “abroad, in Belgium, it rises strongly, in the Netherlands it rises strongly […] The epidemic is not over “.





The Assembly also adopted a government amendment concerning knowledge of the vaccination status of pupils by school directors or secondary school principals. The measure aims to “facilitate the organization of screening and vaccination campaigns and organize teaching conditions to prevent the risk of spreading the virus” and therefore class closures. “You are opening an unthinkable breach in a secret (medical at school) which must be kept “, criticized LR Philippe Gosselin in unison with the other oppositions.