The best games that help prevent and slow down Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and researchers continue to work on treatments that can effectively stop the progression of the disease. At the same time, researchers are studying lifestyle factors to see if certain habits or activities can help keep the brain healthy and slow the progression of various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. There is growing evidence for a link between regular participation in mental, cognitive or intellectual activities and a reduced risk of cognitive decline.

What can gambling do for the brain?

One activity that could help keep the brain healthy is playing puzzle or memory games, or even playing games in general. But it’s still unclear whether playing “Alzheimer’s games” can actually help slow cognitive decline. Most experts seem to agree that games themselves can’t really change disease biology or prevent the damaging effects of Alzheimer’s on the brain. That said, there are real cognitive benefits for people who play games.

What science has shown about play and cognition

Although long-term research is still needed to determine whether specific games may play a role in maintaining brain health, preliminary studies seem to show a link between playing games and reducing the risk or delaying it. ‘at least one type of age-related memory loss.

Mentally stimulating activities like using a computer, playing games, crafts, and participating in group activities are linked to a lower risk or delay in age-related memory loss called cognitive impairment mild (MCI, often a precursor of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease). The timing and number of these activities can also be important.

Carrying out puzzles can be a way for the elderly to maintain their mental functions. Findings from two related articles published in the July 2019 issue of the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry suggest that regular use of word (such as crossword) and number (such as Sudoku) puzzles helps to operate our brain better and longer. Studies have shown that the more regularly participants aged 50 and over engaged in puzzles, the better they performed in tasks that assessed attention, reasoning, and memory. The authors of the study cannot state that practicing these puzzles necessarily reduces the risk of dementia in old age, but their research confirms previous findings indicating that regular use of word and number puzzles helps to do so. our brains function better and longer.

Even in very old people, these activities seem to have preventative benefits. A study published in July 2021 in the journal Neurology showed that in 1,903 people without dementia and with an average age of 89 years, a ‘cognitively active lifestyle’, which involves reading, working on puzzles, and playing board games, checkers, or cards could delay the onset of dementia for up to five years.

Memory games and cognitive activities are just one way to protect brain function. To maintain cognitive skills and prevent memory decline, you need to get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet, and get enough exercise. The more you incorporate these habits into your daily life, the better your brain is protected.





The best games to try to protect and stimulate your brain

Different games appeal to different people, and it is important to have fun while playing. If you don’t like a game, or find it gets boring with repetition, try a new one. Or try a more difficult version of a game you like, to make your brain work harder.

Crossword

Crosswords help you build your vocabulary. Their resolution also calls on your memory. When we search for a word in our mind, it can also trigger memories, which can make us happy and strengthen neural connections. You can find crosswords in newspapers, on newspaper websites, or by downloading their apps.

Sudoku

The Sudoku game consists of filling a 9 × 9 grid with numbers. Each grid comes with pre-filled numbers. You solve the puzzle by filling in the empty cells with a single digit number (from 1 to 9) that allows you to complete each row, each column and each region without there being any duplicate digits. To solve a Sudoku puzzle, you need to use logic and working memory (the ability to hold information in your mind for brief intervals). You can find Sudoku puzzles in daily newspapers, in print or online.

Puzzle

Doing a puzzle involves both sides of your brain: the right, which is the creative side, and the left, which is the logical side. Their resolution improves visuospatial functioning. Puzzles are also relaxing. Puzzles are also fun to do with friends, and social interaction is also great for brain health.

Scrabble

In this classic game, players earn points by building words by placing letters on a grid. Each new word on the grid should be linked to the words already in the game, as if you were creating a crossword puzzle. Playing this game requires logical reasoning and strategy to know where to place each word on the board. Getting together to play is also a great opportunity to socialize.

Lumosity (on phone and tablet)

Lumosity is a brain training program made up of over 60 cognitive games that are both fun and challenging. Used worldwide by more than 100 million people, Lumosity offers games designed to exercise memory, attention, speed, flexibility and problem solving. You can play on your phone or tablet by downloading an app.