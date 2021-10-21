the big rant Dominique Farrugia

We are in 2021 and the public space is still not accessible to people with disabilities. An unworthy and unbearable situation which has the gift of angering Dominique Farrugia. Suffering from multiple sclerosis, the actor decided to give a big rant in the hope that things would finally change.

Dominique Farrugia shares his illness with 100,000 other French people. He knows the daily life of people with disabilities all too well. Fatigue, pain, loved ones who gradually move away… So many major difficulties to which can be added the impossibility of moving around in a society which has not yet included disability in its way of thinking.

Hence this anger shared in an interview for Raw. Look :

Extracts:

“We all suffer from chronic fatigue. We can have more or less severe pain. You can have trouble seeing, struggling to walk, it affects everything, this crap. “

“There is nothing for people who are in my situation but also in much worse situations. (…) How to take the metro with a wheelchair? Impossible, except for line 14. How do I cross a street because the sidewalk is too high? I think it’s great that we’re heading towards the reign of cycling, but I have two wheels too and I would like to use these two wheels and be able to ride as I please, in the same way. “





“In airports, when you are a person with reduced mobility, you get off the plane last. I was trying to retrieve my wheelchair, in this case, it was not brought to me so I asked that another wheelchair be brought to me to go and collect my luggage and maybe find it in the luggage. We were starting to clean the plane. And there, the hostess said to me: “when you’re in your condition, you don’t travel. These kinds of sentences are very hard to hear. “

“I’m not asking for charity, I’m just asking for a normalization of my journey. It’s nothing (…) I don’t care about charity. What I want is for people to do as much for me as they do for others. “

A legitimate and welcome rant which, we hope, will help raise the awareness of decision-makers.