More

    the Blues, Barça, the Ballon d’Or, Mbappé … Benzema answers everything

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

    The Clasico

    “It’s THE match. Always the same, it’s still the best football match in the world. It doesn’t matter which player is there or who isn’t. It’s a Clasico, everything is said. Messi and Ronaldo not there? but there were others before them. This duel is also that of the greatest players in the world. “

    The right time to play FC Barcelona?

    “No, there is no right time. A team like Barça is a big team. In a match, it can start again. We will have to be focused, to win. But it will certainly not be easy.”

    The Golden Ball

    “That I am not far from being able to win it? You can say that yes. In view of my performances, of what I have done in the last three or four years in Madrid. To repeat matches of very high level, it is is the summary of everything I do. So we can say that I am not far indeed. “

    Kylian Mbappé

    “Our understanding on the pitch is instinct. Yes, he is a young player and what he does is beautiful to see. We had not yet played together and we need a bit of weather. It’s normal. In any case, we are progressing quickly, because I know the race he has to do and he knows what I want. “


    to summarize

    In a long interview with ESPN, the striker of Real Madrid and the France team, Karim Benzema, once again commented on the next award of the Ballon d’Or. But not only. Clasico, Mbappé, the France team, everything goes.

    Benjamin Danet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFinancial investigation into the Petit Bar gang: Antony Perrino released
    Next articleSony Alpha 7 IV (A7 IV) review: the perfect mix between photo and video?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC