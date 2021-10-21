The bonus for the purchase of an electric car of 6,000 euros extended: the conditions to benefit from it

The bonus for the purchase of an electric vehicle of 6000 euros will continue to be paid in January 2022. The Minister of the Economy announced it on Wednesday 20 October. What are the conditions to benefit from this ecological bonus?

“We will maintain the premium on vehicles of 6,000 euros in January. We continue to support households to accompany them towards the ecological transition”, explained Wednesday, October 20 Bruno Le Maire at the microphone of BFM-TV. Aid for the purchase of electric vehicles was to decrease by 1,000 euros in the coming months. It will not be.

The Minister of the Economy believes that the role of the State is “to encourage a change of use to move towards low-carbon uses and at the same time to provide financial support. When a premium is paid for the purchase of an electric vehicle, we accompany the consumer to the electric vehicle. “





What are the conditions for obtaining the ecological bonus?

The purpose of this financial assistance is to get the French to buy clean vehicles, emitting as little CO2 as possible. The buyer or the lessor must be of legal age and domiciled in France.

To benefit from the state premium, the vehicle must meet several conditions:

Do not exceed a CO2 emission rate of less than 50 g / km

Be owned or rented for at least 2 years

Be new

Be registered in France in a so-called “final” series

Not to be resold before 6,000 kilometers or before 6 months

In addition, the aid request form must be completed and sent “at the latest within 6 months of the vehicle invoice date”, explains the Service Public site.