The bonus of 6000 euros for the purchase of an extended electric car

This premium was initially to be planed by 1,000 euros on January 1, 2022.

It was to fall by 1000 euros on January 1, 2022, it will ultimately not be. The ecological bonus for the purchase of an electric vehicle will be maintained at 6,000 euros early next year, Bruno Le Maire announced Wednesday evening on BFMTV.

“The Prime Minister made the decision yesterday (Tuesday, Editor’s note). This is a very good thing because we continue to support households to support them in the ecological transition.“Said the Minister of the Economy, deeming this support necessary given”the strong impact on the poorest householdsOf this transition to low-carbon uses.

The tenant of Bercy did not specify the duration of this extension. It should be six months, according to information from Echoes. The premium should therefore increase to 5,000 euros on July 1, 2022.





A bonus reduced by 1000 euros on July 1

This is not the first time that the government has slowed down the degression of this aid, revalued as part of the post-Covid recovery plan presented in May 2020. Fixed at 7,000 euros in June 2020, it was to increase to 6,000 euros on the 1st January 2021. A deadline finally pushed back by six months. The reduction thus came into effect on July 1.

Specifically, the ecological bonus amounts to 27% of the purchase price, capped at 6,000 euros, of a light electric or hydrogen vehicle, the CO2 rate of which does not exceed 20g / km, and the price of which is less than 45,000 euros. The premium is limited to 4000 euros if the vehicle is acquired for a company. It drops to 2,000 euros for electric cars over 45,000 euros and to 1,000 euros for plug-in hybrids under 50,000 euros. It is also possible to receive a bonus of 1000 euros for the purchase of a used electric vehicle.