the boss of the referees recognizes a glaring error

A penalty awarded to Paris Saint-Germain in the last moments of the match against the SCO, last Friday, had caused much ink to flow from the final whistle. On this twist of fate, Kylian Mbappé had offered victory to his family (2-1). In question, the referee, Mr. Dechepy, had sanctioned a hand of Pierrick Capelle in front of his goal, forgetting a flagrant fault of Mauro Icardi on Romain Thomas at the beginning of the action. Tonight on the air RMC, Pascal Garibian, the boss of the French refereeing, admitted that there had been an error of refereeing on the decisive goal of the PSG.





What follows after this advertisement

“Our goal is for the referees to make as many good decisions as possible. Factually, we are at -20% of errors and 75% of erroneous errors have been corrected, that is to say as many controversies less. On PSG-Angers, it’s a mistake on our part. There is no ambiguity. We have nothing to hide, we share with the clubs, including on situations on which we went wrong. I had the opportunity to talk to the SCO the next day. The video assistant, and he is the first unfortunate one, has been embarked on a tunnel effect. He considered the hand to be punishable, based on the APP (Attacking possession phase), which consists of studying the entire start of the action. He analyzed Mbappé’s offside potential but did not return to the start. That is an error on our part. “ The SCO recovers a point. Oh no.