The boss of Xbox Game Studios: “We are not on equal terms with Sony”

Matt Booty, boss of Xbox Game Studios, admitted in an interview that Microsoft is not on par with Sony when it comes to exclusives.

During an interview for the YouTube channel Kinda Funny Games, the boss of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, acknowledged that Microsoft was late regarding AAA exclusives. If he welcomes the variety of Xbox experiences, notably thanks to the Game Pass, with franchises ranging from Halo to Age of Empires via Forza, he readily admits that some types of games are missing on their consoles.

I pull my hats off to sony, to its studio system and to the leaders they have. What they are doing is fantastic. It is impossible to debate the quality and craftsmanship of the games they released, games they’re currently working on, and what we’ve seen so far. They therefore receive my congratulations. In my opinion, it is not so much a question of offering “a game like that” but of make sure we pay attention to the expectations of the fans. I think there is a certain type of game that generates a lot of anticipation and whose release becomes a defining moment. A type of game in which everyone can play and at the same time offers a huge world that you feel you can inhabit. And I think this type of game is important. We do not have clearly not been in the spotlight in this domain. We do not have not really on par with Sony at this level. But I don’t necessarily want to get into the debate of “What’s our Uncharted? Our Horizon Zero Dawn? What’s our this? What’s our that?” I don’t think that does anyone a favor. You have however touched a crucial point which is, from what I retain: what are these games that have universal themes, that have a big world that people want to get lost in, that have really well done characters and that have great production value? This is absolutely what we want to do.

And Phil Spencer responded to an interview yesterday in the Wall Street Journal where he said, “Look, we’re not done. We keep growing, the video game industry keeps growing, Xbox grows … and we as studios will grow with and making sure we have those kinds of games for our fans. It is important to us.

In this long interview (which you can find above. The part translated above starts at 29m45), Matt Booty discusses different subjects, games like Grounded or Everwild, the partnership with Crystal Dynamics to support The Initiative on Perfect Dark, etc … But these few minutes about the strategy and the productions of Xbox Game Studios are very revealing. We understand that according to him, the Xbox company needs great adventure games, very narrative games, and – as far as we can see – maybe more immersive open-worlds. Microsoft has some great exclusives, but it is true that certain genres of games are under-represented, starting with those, which have become the trademark of PlayStations Studios (which also have shortcomings in certain areas, it should be noted).

We imagine that these conclusions were made a while ago at Xbox Game Studios, which may suggest that projects of these types are already underway. The highly anticipated Perfect Dark, slated for PC and Xbox Series and developed by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, could fill one of those boxes. The arrival of a reboot of the Fable saga could also expand the catalog of great Xbox solo experiences.

