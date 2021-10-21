The Cac 40 ends down, the first big penalties of the quarterly season have fallen, News markets

The Paris Bourse shows its third decline in four sessions, the attraction for risky assets being eroded by increasingly mixed corporate publications as the quarterly season progresses. Pricing and supply pressures are starting to show up in the forecasts for some of them, although overall the trend remains favorable. The Evergrande case also returned to haunt people’s minds as the Chinese real estate heavyweight’s share fell more than 12% this morning after talks failed to sell a stake in one of its companies. subsidiaries. The group’s 30-day grace period to avoid a default expires this weekend.

the Cac 40 ended in decline of 0.29% to 6,686.17 points, in relatively low volumes of trade (2.9 billion euros despite numerous company publications). On Wall Street, the indices are hesitant in the aftermath of a new Dow Jones record. Component of the index, IBM drops 7% after the announcement, yesterday after the close, of a quarterly turnover below expectations, both in the activities of IT services and in the cloud. On the Nasdaq, You’re here is up more than 3%, supported by record quarterly earnings and earnings despite the chip shortage wreaking havoc in the auto industry. If, unlike its competitors, Tesla is able to brave the supply crisis, it is because the group, very vertically integrated, produces some of the parts it uses (from microcontrollers to car seats), which also gives it better negotiating power with suppliers.

Hermès in support, Eurofins disappoints

In Paris, Hermes gained 1.4%. The luxury saddler reported a 31.2% growth in sales at constant exchange rates in the third quarter thanks to a dynamic considered “Exceptional” by management. “Despite a high basis of comparison in the fourth quarter, the group is approaching the end of the year with confidence”, indicates group. “All geographic areas recorded strong growth, with an acceleration in the Americas (+ 48%), a solid performance in Asia (+ 23% with China at + 29%) and a rebound in Europe (+ 40%) thanks to fewer restrictions, the reopening of stores, the growth of online sales as well as the partial resumption of tourist flows ”, we see at Bordier & Cie, the French subsidiary of the Swiss private bank. “Hermès is once again doing better and stronger than expected both in terms of turnover and organic sales growth. “





In the luxury sector, L’Oreal is also among the strongest increases of the day before returning in turn, after the close of the Cac 40, its quarterly copy.

crossroads grew 1.7%. The distributor confirmed its 2021 net free cash flow target “Clearly” over a billion euros. It nevertheless noted a slowdown in the growth of its turnover in the third quarter due to a drop in its sales in France due to the obligation of the health pass in large shopping centers. The distributor will reduce its direct exposure to hypermarkets.

Pernod Ricard lost 0.5%. The spirits group reported a first quarter “Dynamic”, with organic sales growth of 20%, beyond expectations. He nevertheless warned that the pace of progress would be more moderate over the rest of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Eurofins Scientific close on a fall of 7%. The specialist in diagnostic tests (health, water, air, food) has certainly raised its revenue target for 2021 after a sharp increase in its quarterly revenues. But it is content to maintain its forecasts of gross operating surplus (EBITDA) and annual cash flow, which, according to Morgan Stanley, implies a lower EBITDA margin than its previous estimate. The forecasts disappoint.

Soitec and Rexel make the big difference on the SRD

Excluding the flagship index, bioMérieux won more than 4%. The in vitro diagnostics specialist has raised its targets for 2021, as the health crisis continued to have a positive effect on its sales in the third quarter. “Annual sales are now expected to grow organically from 4% to 7%, at constant exchange rates and perimeter” and “contributing current operating income should be greater than 700 million euros at current exchange rates”, indicates the group.

Largest increase in SRD, Soitec jumped 8%. The semiconductor materials maker reported sales growth of 37% of its quarterly sales and raised its forecast for the full year.

On the contrary, Rexel fell more than 9%. The distributor of electrical equipment to professionals recorded further double-digit growth in the third quarter, slowing down compared to the first half. Revenue is a little below consensus expectations, due to a contraction in activity in China, which accounts for less than 8% of total sales.



