“The college on the way to total security”

“The college is in the process of total security”, this is the message received at the beginning of the afternoon on Thursday by the parents of the 700 students attending the Aturri college in Saint-Pierre d’Irube. After an intrusion alert, a security perimeter was established this Thursday morning around the Aturri college of Saint-Pierre d’Irube south of Bayonne. The students were confined several hours in the establishment. A mother of a student told us she received a message from her son “from inside the college where a gendarme would have entered his class to tell them to get to safety and block the door.” According to our information, no shot was not fired. The children are safe, the prefecture quickly clarified even if the intervention of the police and the recognition of the place took time. “The two individuals were not found at the end of the operations” said the prefectural authorities during a press conference in the early afternoon.

According to the sub-prefect of Bayonne interviewed on France Bleu Pays Basque at midday, the alert was launched after the intrusion of two people in the college but he did not provide more information on this point. “The testimonies are being cross-checked. The public prosecutor is on site. It will be up to him to communicate afterwards. “

“The students are safe” – Philippe Le Moing-Surzur, sub-prefect of Bayonne

Philippe Le Moing-Surzur detailed the protocol, explaining that “The students are safe, they are confined to their classes with their teachers. The police apply the defined protocol in the event of an intrusion into a school establishment.” At midday, “the first floor and the ground floor [avaient] been explored and the two people who would have introduced [n’avaient] not found. Recognition of the basement of the building [était] In progress. As soon as the reconnaissance operations are completed, the children can be evacuated to safety. and will be returned to their parents. ”

►►► Listen to the live on France Bleu Pays Basque

Around 1:15 p.m., explosion noises were heard by people near the college. “This is an intervention by deminers” assured a soldier to worried parents gathered near the college: “Your children are not in danger.”

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for personalization and targeting advertising. I authorize

Manage my choices

Evacuation of children in preparation

The prefecture had asked families not to go there but several dozen parents, warned by their children, gathered around the establishment. A telephone number has been set up by the national education services: 05.59.82.22.01. No student has been evacuated for the moment but some, who returned for example from an activity at the swimming pool, were arrested before returning to college, said the sub-prefect of Bayonne. “I was told not to panic” testified the mother of two children in fourth and fifth at Aturri College.





This mother of students, like other parents, waits in the parking lot of the neighboring Ikea store while waiting “let our children come out.” The father of a fifth grader who also went to this parking lot also told us of his concern. “We try to be patient, it’s not easy. A soldier told us the children should be evacuated little by little by bus, we know that the gendarmes are doing their best. “ Another mom of a third grader told us how she received messages from her very scared daughter when the alert went off: “I told her to calm down, I quit work and went to college but I couldn’t approach. Then I got messages from my daughter saying that she was okay, that she had very scared but that they were well hidden and that they would be evacuated soon. “ Several parents of students confirmed to us that they had received reassuring text messages from their children at the beginning of the afternoon.

An SMS exchange between a student’s mother and her daughter attending Aturri College. © Radio France

– Remy Doutre

700 students at Aturri college

The PPMS is a backup plan implemented in schools and which prepares staff, teachers and students to ensure their protection by applying the safety instructions defined by the authorities during a technological accident, a natural disaster or of a particular emergency situation (intrusion, attack, etc.). Aturri college welcomes 700 children.