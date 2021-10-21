The composition of the SRFC, Genesio ensures the blow

It is the moment of confirmation for the Rennais Stadium, who travels Thursday to Slovenia to face the small thumb of Group G of the Europa League Conference, Mura. After their very good last results, the Red and Black could take a considerable option on qualifying for the round of 16. On this occasion, here is the probable composition concocted by Bruno Genesio.

Stade Rennais: Genesio ensures his eleven type

In great difficulty at the start of the season, Bruno Genesio seems to have found a balance in his workforce, after having chained a third victory in a row this weekend against Metz (0-3), including a resounding victory against PSG before the truce. Very active during the summer transfer window, the SRFC had hitherto struggled to find automatisms in the game, a problem nevertheless solved thanks to tactical readjustments of the coach.





Against Mura, Genesio should renew an eleven similar to that seen against the Garnets. The French technician said at a press conference on Wednesday that few changes would be made in view of the very good dynamics of the group. “We have to keep a dynamic, it is very good. We have to strengthen the confidence acquired in the last matches. We also have things to improve in our game. When the players are confident and feel good, we shouldn’t upset things too much either.“He also wanted to add that he is”not sure there are a lot of rotations and changes. There will be, but not as many as you might thinkThe Stade Rennais coach should however blow the Norwegian rookie Birger meling for the benefit of the young Adrien truffert.

Probable line-up of Stade Rennais against Mura:

Guardian : A. Gomis

Defenders: H. Traoré, W. Omari, N. Aguerd, A. Truffert

Midfielders: K. Sulemana, F. Tait, J. Martin, B. Bourigeaud

Attackers: G. Laborde, M. Terrier