The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes: The Spooky Trophy List
The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes hits PlayStation tomorrow. On the occasion of the release of the third episode of the anthology developed by Supermassive Games, we unveil the complete list of trophies for the narrative game.
Find the list of 31 trophies (including 13 hidden) from The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, available October 22 next on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (16 bronze, 9 silver, 5 gold and 1 platinum).
Bronze trophies (16)
-
Double hit
Eric and Rachel were killed in the same explosion.
-
The thing
Eric helped Rachel cure her infection.
-
Are you my technician?
Merwin fixed the radio.
-
Illumination
Eric discovered the unexpected effects of the UV stick.
-
Total clearance
Clarice killed Eric after being infected.
-
Until death do us part
Rachel either got infected and killed Eric, or Eric killed her.
-
Towards the sunset
Salim returned home to find his son.
-
The sword and the shield
Kurum and Balathu have chosen to fight together.
-
Chekhov’s rifle
Rachel used the machine gun.
-
Open heart
Nick killed the ancient warrior with a stake.
-
Out of hell
Rachel survived after rejecting her two lovers.
-
Oorah
Eric and Nick shared a moment of complicity in the elevator.
-
Think like a marine
You made all the decisions with your sanity.
-
We are not alone
You have completed the prologue in TV Night mode.
-
Out of time
Rachel was not rescued from her cocoon.
-
Visions of the past
Rachel discovered the origin of the creatures.
Silver trophies (9)
-
Let me try!
Three characters used the UV staff to attack the creatures.
-
Killer
Salim killed five creatures using his spear.
-
Randolph Hodgson’s statement
You’ve discovered all parts of Randolph’s journal.
-
The final word
Only one character survived at the end.
-
Semper Fi
Jason came back to get Salim and they were both able to get into the elevator.
-
War victims
You have found all images framed in black.
-
Portents
You have found all images framed in white.
-
Ghost signal
Eric ignored Nick’s radio signal.
-
Old man
Balathu killed two enemies with his spear.
Gold trophies (5)
-
Royal way
Five characters survived at the end.
-
Six minutes of night
There were no survivors at the end.
-
No time for an injury
You fled the cocoon room unharmed.
-
Fragments of the past
You have found all the secrets.
-
There is always hope
You have completed the single player story.
Platinum Trophy (1)
-
We are full!
All trophies obtained!
