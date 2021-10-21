



News tip The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes: The Spooky Trophy List

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes hits PlayStation tomorrow. On the occasion of the release of the third episode of the anthology developed by Supermassive Games, we unveil the complete list of trophies for the narrative game.

Find the list of 31 trophies (including 13 hidden) from The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, available October 22 next on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (16 bronze, 9 silver, 5 gold and 1 platinum). Bronze trophies (16) Double hit Eric and Rachel were killed in the same explosion. The thing Eric helped Rachel cure her infection. Are you my technician? Merwin fixed the radio. Illumination Eric discovered the unexpected effects of the UV stick. Total clearance Clarice killed Eric after being infected. Until death do us part Rachel either got infected and killed Eric, or Eric killed her. Towards the sunset Salim returned home to find his son. The sword and the shield Kurum and Balathu have chosen to fight together. Chekhov’s rifle Rachel used the machine gun. Open heart Nick killed the ancient warrior with a stake. Out of hell Rachel survived after rejecting her two lovers. Oorah Eric and Nick shared a moment of complicity in the elevator. Think like a marine You made all the decisions with your sanity. We are not alone You have completed the prologue in TV Night mode. Out of time Rachel was not rescued from her cocoon. Visions of the past Rachel discovered the origin of the creatures. Silver trophies (9) Let me try! Three characters used the UV staff to attack the creatures. Killer Salim killed five creatures using his spear. Randolph Hodgson’s statement You’ve discovered all parts of Randolph’s journal. The final word Only one character survived at the end. Semper Fi Jason came back to get Salim and they were both able to get into the elevator. War victims You have found all images framed in black. Portents You have found all images framed in white. Ghost signal Eric ignored Nick’s radio signal. Old man Balathu killed two enemies with his spear. Gold trophies (5) Royal way Five characters survived at the end. Six minutes of night There were no survivors at the end. No time for an injury You fled the cocoon room unharmed. Fragments of the past You have found all the secrets. There is always hope You have completed the single player story. Platinum Trophy (1) We are full! All trophies obtained! To read also:

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes Walkthrough

Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com