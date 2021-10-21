More

    The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes: The Spooky Trophy List

    News tip The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes: The Spooky Trophy List

    The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes hits PlayStation tomorrow. On the occasion of the release of the third episode of the anthology developed by Supermassive Games, we unveil the complete list of trophies for the narrative game.

    Find the list of 31 trophies (including 13 hidden) from The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, available October 22 next on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (16 bronze, 9 silver, 5 gold and 1 platinum).

    Bronze trophies (16)

    • Double hit

      Eric and Rachel were killed in the same explosion.

    • The thing

      Eric helped Rachel cure her infection.

    • Are you my technician?

      Merwin fixed the radio.

    • Illumination

      Eric discovered the unexpected effects of the UV stick.

    • Total clearance

      Clarice killed Eric after being infected.

    • Until death do us part

      Rachel either got infected and killed Eric, or Eric killed her.

    • Towards the sunset

      Salim returned home to find his son.

    • The sword and the shield

      Kurum and Balathu have chosen to fight together.

    • Chekhov’s rifle

      Rachel used the machine gun.

    • Open heart

      Nick killed the ancient warrior with a stake.

    • Out of hell

      Rachel survived after rejecting her two lovers.

    • Oorah

      Eric and Nick shared a moment of complicity in the elevator.

    • Think like a marine

      You made all the decisions with your sanity.

    • We are not alone

      You have completed the prologue in TV Night mode.

    • Out of time

      Rachel was not rescued from her cocoon.

    • Visions of the past

      Rachel discovered the origin of the creatures.

    Silver trophies (9)

    • Let me try!

      Three characters used the UV staff to attack the creatures.

    • Killer

      Salim killed five creatures using his spear.

    • Randolph Hodgson’s statement

      You’ve discovered all parts of Randolph’s journal.

    • The final word

      Only one character survived at the end.

    • Semper Fi

      Jason came back to get Salim and they were both able to get into the elevator.

    • War victims

      You have found all images framed in black.

    • Portents

      You have found all images framed in white.

    • Ghost signal

      Eric ignored Nick’s radio signal.

    • Old man

      Balathu killed two enemies with his spear.

    Gold trophies (5)

    • Royal way

      Five characters survived at the end.

    • Six minutes of night

      There were no survivors at the end.

    • No time for an injury

      You fled the cocoon room unharmed.

    • Fragments of the past

      You have found all the secrets.

    • There is always hope

      You have completed the single player story.

    Platinum Trophy (1)

    • We are full!

      All trophies obtained!

    To read also:


    The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes Walkthrough

