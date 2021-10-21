the day her son Joseph met Aaron, Jenifer’s son

Since 2014, Thierry Neuvic is the happy father of a little Joseph, born of his love affair with Jenifer. The couple broke up in 2016, after three years together. They have remained on good terms today, for the sake of their son, the singer even confident that he was a precious support to her in the education of Joseph, just as Maxime Nucci is present to raise Aaron, born in 2003.

Thierry Neuvic, who plays in the series J’ai menti, broadcast Wednesday October 20 at 9:05 pm on France 2, remembers precisely the day when Aaron met his little brother Joseph. A meeting that he describes as “extraordinary”. For the occasion, Aaron, then 11, had things right. “The first day, he had put on a T-shirt that he had made on his own, writing ” the happiest day of my life, welcome my little brother ‘” it was great “recalled Thierry Neuvic in the ‘Kindergarten show in 2015.





Rather discreet about his private life, Thierry Neuvic sometimes delivers a few secrets, especially on his role as a father. After the hour of immense happiness to have a child, over the weeks, comes the moment of realizing what it really means to be a dad. “It is with time that we realize, that we take the dimension of the thing, that it is not necessarily easy every day” thus explained the actor in Télé Star. Jenifer, for her part, said in Femme Actuelle that he was perfect: “It’s an excellent (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Arnaud Montebourg: who is his first wife Hortense de Labriffe?

Coralie Dubost and her companion violently assaulted in the street

Lucile (Love is in the meadow 2020), grateful mother: these tips that could “save her life”

“We got bogged down …”: Emmanuel Macron disowned by his own camp

“Thank you for putting magic in my life”: Aurélie Pons grateful for Dancing with the stars