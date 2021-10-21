the deputies authorize the heads of establishments to access the vaccination status of their students

The government amendment was voted on Wednesday evening in the National Assembly, during the debate on the bill on “health vigilance”.

Medical secrecy could it be lifted at school? The National Assembly took a first step in this direction on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, by voting in favor of a government amendment to the bill on “health vigilance”, proposed by the government. It aims to authorize school, college and high school directors to access information concerning the “Virological status of pupils”, “The existence of contacts with infected persons” or “Their vaccination status” – for students over 12 years old.

Currently, the protocols implemented in schools are based on “Self-declaration by pupils and parents of pupils to the teaching staff, which makes the system fragile”, justified Olivier Véran in front of the deputies during the presentation of the amendment. The Minister of Health also indicated that directors should “Make a referral to health insurance” in order to obtain this data that they can only process “The sole purpose of facilitating the organization of screening and vaccination campaigns and of organizing teaching conditions to prevent the risk of the virus spreading”. The goal is to avoid class closures. According to the latest figures published by the National Education, 1,180 classes and six establishments were closed last Friday.





This decision however provoked a lively debate within the hemicycle, the deputy LR Philippe Gosselin accusing the government of opening “An unthinkable breach in medical secrecy at school which must be kept”. “This government amendment violates medical confidentiality in an extremely serious way», Added Emilie Cariou, member of the New Democrats, ex LREM. Article L.1110-4 of the public health code provides for the possibility of opposing the exchange and sharing of medical information concerning us. PCF deputy Sébastien Jumel denounced an amendment “dangerous”.

“Surprising timing”

The educational community also welcomed the vote on this amendment rather coldly. The nurses of the National Education (Snics) alerted on the “Registration of the vaccination status of the pupils», Criticizing “The all-safe policy risks stigmatizing students and provoking tensions between vaccinated and unvaccinated. They don’t need to be singled out but listened to ”.

Sophie Vénétitay, general secretary of Snes-FSU, the first secondary school union, expressed her surprise to AFP: “Until now, there was no question at all for the government to lift this medical secrecy on school vaccination, so we are surprised to learn that it is coming out now ”. “The timing is surprising. We had raised this question with the ministry during the summer, before the start of the school year, but since then we had not felt the need at all to resort to it because we have been doing very well without it for six weeks ”, also denounced Bruno Bobkiewicz, secretary general of the main union of school leaders (SNPDEN), questioned by AFP.

Olivier Véran, however, assured that this measure was “Carried by national education and that it had given rise to a complete consultation of all the actors”. The bill has yet to be considered by the Senate from October 28. And, if Parliament were to validate this amendment, it could enter into force by the end of the year.