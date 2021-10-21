the disturbing confidences of this famous French YouTube star about her health

Known from a young age thanks to its notoriety on the Youtube social network, EnjoyPhoenix is ​​going through dark times. While she is at the peak of her career, Marie Lopez, whose real name is her, participates in season 6 of “Dance with the stars” on TF1. A real challenge that EnjoyPhoenix is ​​launching and for which she wanted to prepare her body. Unfortunately, what she did to her body had serious consequences. “I was just extremely scared of people’s eyes, I was very, very, very scared of what people were going to think of me, of my weight in the cute ‘Dancing with the Stars’ outfits,” he said. she confided in a video posted on her Youtube channel. Complex, EnjoyPhoenix loses between 15 and 20 kilos.





Only, the star of social networks gradually falls into anorexia. “I lost everything: energy, health, vitality, I lost muscle, I lost everything! I also lost my sanity,” she also revealed. After a long battle with his eating disorders (ADD), EnjoyPhoenix wins a battle. But obviously not the war. This October 18, 2021, the young woman made a terrible announcement to her community: “I have been trying to avoid this question for some time because to be honest, I have had a relapse for about 2 months …”.

“I thought it was far behind me but unfortunately a lot of events trigger defense mechanisms in me, including the TCA … All that to say that this shit has not decided to let go of me, and I In spite of struggling sometimes it comes back full blast without my noticing it and it’s already too late. In short, no need to elaborate, I’m doing everything I can to get out of it again and I know that I’m going to get there, but each trigger that I see brings me back to the lowest each time … “, explains Henri PFR’s partner. A terrible disease that eats away at her on a daily basis.

