the disturbing confidences of this famous French YouTube star about her health

Known from a young age thanks to its notoriety on the Youtube social network, EnjoyPhoenix is going through dark times. While she is at the peak of her career, Marie Lopez, whose real name is her, participates in season 6 of “Dance with the stars” on TF1. A real challenge that EnjoyPhoenix is launching and for which she wanted to prepare her body. Unfortunately, what she did to her body had serious consequences. “I was just extremely scared of people’s eyes, I was very, very, very scared of what people were going to think of me, of my weight in the cute ‘Dancing with the Stars’ outfits,” he said. she confided in a video posted on her Youtube channel. Complex, EnjoyPhoenix loses between 15 and 20 kilos.
Only, the star of social networks gradually falls into anorexia. “I lost everything: energy, health, vitality, I lost muscle, I lost everything! I also lost my sanity,” she also revealed. After a long battle with his eating disorders (ADD), EnjoyPhoenix wins a battle. But obviously not the war. This October 18, 2021, the young woman made a terrible announcement to her community: “I have been trying to avoid this question for some time because to be honest, I have had a relapse for about 2 months …”.
“I thought it was far behind me but unfortunately a lot of events trigger defense mechanisms in me, including the TCA … All that to say that this shit has not decided to let go of me, and I In spite of struggling sometimes it comes back full blast without my noticing it and it’s already too late. In short, no need to elaborate, I’m doing everything I can to get out of it again and I know that I’m going to get there, but each trigger that I see brings me back to the lowest each time … “, explains Henri PFR’s partner. A terrible disease that eats away at her on a daily basis.
Writing
See also: Nabilla and EnjoyPhoenix: war is declared?