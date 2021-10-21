The driver loses his license

Yesterday, the motorcyclists of the departmental road safety squadron increased the flow controls on the roads of the island.

On the RN 1.A, at Saint-Leu, a rider of a motorcycle in this way was intercepted by motorcyclists of the B.Mo de la Rivière Saint-Louis, at 148 km / h instead of 80 km / h.

The motorcyclists also checked the driver of a Citroën Saxo who was traveling without having fastened his seat belt. When checking the traffic documents, it turned out that the vehicle was not covered by an insurance contract and the drug test carried out on the driver revealed positive for cannabis.

The motorist had his driver’s license withdrawn immediately and the two road offenders saw their vehicles leave on the impound truck, for a period of 07 days.

In the Saline-les-Bains sector, the motorcyclists of the B.Mo of St-Paul, reinforced by the gendarmes of the BTA of St-Gilles-les-Bains, carried out a specific service following the fatal accident that occurred. September 21, 2021.





The various checks carried out in the area of ​​the accident site revealed the following infringements:

– 6 pipes with a hand-held telephone.

– 1 excessive speed per driver of a motorized two-wheeler.

What you risk while driving with a phone in your hand:

– a fixed fine of 135 euros, as well as a withdrawal of 3 points from the driving license.

Bluetooth: its use remains just as dangerous as the use of the telephone in the hand.

Even with both hands free, talking on the phone takes the driver’s attention away from the road.

– a reduction in the field of vision (- 30% * of ocular activity);

– difficulty keeping the vehicle in its lane (+ 20% * variation in trajectory);

– an increase in the time spent on the passing lane (- 50% * of drawdowns).

– Reading a message forces the driver to look away from the road for at least 5 seconds! But 5 seconds at 50 km / h is 70 m traveled.