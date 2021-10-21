the epidemic now affects almost all regions

The bulletin, dated Wednesday, of Public Health France is eloquent: with nine additional regions falling into epidemic situation, it is almost the entire country which is experiencing an outbreak of infant bronchiolitis.

Apart from Brittany, which is resisting from the depths of its peninsula (but whose health situation is still described as “pre-epidemic”) and Corsica (which is not yet under the general alarm), it is is the whole country which is now affected this Thursday by the epidemic of infantile bronchiolitis.

In its latest bulletin, published on Wednesday, Santé Publique France declared that nine additional regions had entered the epidemic phase, namely Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Center-Val-de-Loire, Hauts-de-France, Normandy, New Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays-de-la-Loire, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

The alert raised in Mayotte, still in place in Paris and in the Grand Est

The previous week, only the Grand Est and Île-de-France had turned orange on the Public Health France map. The two regions are also still subject to the same vigilance. Far from the metropolis, good news, however: the alert has been raised in Mayotte.

As the Vidal medical dictionary specifies on its site, bronchiolitis is a “very contagious” viral infection – but fortunately benign in the vast majority of cases – of the smallest bronchi, or bronchioles, responsible for supplying air to the bottom of the lungs. Affected babies first develop a dry cough and then quickly run out of breath.





As ephemeral as it is common

The episode is as short-lived – these breathing difficulties normally only last a few days – as common. During fall-winter, continues the Vidal website, bronchiolitis strikes about two-thirds of infants.

And it is among the youngest that the disease circulates most actively. Thus, during the past week, of the 2,377 children under two years of age who were seen in the emergency room because of their contamination with bronchiolitis, they were 2,131, or 90%, to be less than one year old. 799 (34% of the total) were also hospitalized. Of these 799 children hospitalized, they were still 746 to be less than 12 months old.