the failures of the start of Anne Hidalgo’s campaign

Patrick Mennucci almost choked when he heard Olivier Faure, first secretary of the Socialist Party (PS), pronounce these words on LCI, Monday October 18, at breakfast time: “I hope our candidate will go all the way. ” Member of the PS and former member of the Bouches-du-Rhône, Patrick Mennucci was deputy director of the campaign of Ségolène Royal in 2007. He knows how each declaration of declared support is scrutinized and must not suffer any ambiguity, especially when the said candidate is at a disadvantage in the polls. “He should have answered: ‘But how can one ask the question of his determination?’ “

The entourage of Olivier Faure – the first secretary of the PS did not wish to respond to the World officially -, specifies that the latter does not understand these Socialists who seek at all costs the grain of sand, that he has more than enough of these “Political games” and that he struggles more than anyone to defend the candidacy of the mayor of Paris.





The ace. Is it the skepticism that reigns around this start of the campaign which encourages us to take reasonable precautions and distances with Anne Hidalgo in the event of permanent stagnation? In any case, the doubt seems contagious. We can inventory minimum support, such as that of François Hollande, Wednesday, October 20, in The Parisian to accompany the release of his book Confront (Stock, 288p., 20.90 euros) that many see as the first stone of a possible appeal, if ever: “The advice I give him is not to address this or that category but to all French people by presenting a global project. “ A reference to his proposal to double the salaries of teachers.

There are also non-supporters. Like that of Stéphane Le Foll, mayor of Le Mans and unsuccessful candidate for the nomination of the PS, who announced, Friday, October 15 on France Bleu Maine, that he would not “Will join[t] not Anne Hidalgo. I wish him good luck “. Finally, there are defections, such as that of the former minister François Lamy, who joins the team of Yannick Jadot, the environmental candidate.

A skepticism reinforced by an entry into the campaign which suddenly accelerated to give, inevitably, the feeling of a somewhat artisanal start-up. On paper, the “French team of mayors” desired by the candidate is attractive. It must illustrate its proximity to the territories and allow it to “get out of the city”. Johanna Rolland, the campaign director, is also mayor of Nantes and president of the metropolis: “Every Monday, in video, we have a meeting time with around thirty elected representatives from the territories who give us feedback. Every Tuesday there is a time with the campaign team, which is more tight-knit. “

