the firm launches a connected watch with two weeks of autonomy

Huawei presented this Thursday its new connected watches, the Huawei Watch GT 3 and Huawei Watch Fit Mini.

While Huawei unveiled, just before the summer, its latest high-end connected watches, the Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, one would have thought that the Chinese manufacturer had abandoned its Huawei Watch GT range. This is not the case and, on the occasion of the presentation of its Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 8i, the firm unveiled two new connected watches, the Huawei Watch GT 3 and Huawei Watch Fit Mini.

A Huawei Watch GT 3 available in two formats

As its name indicates very clearly, the new Huawei Watch GT 3 takes over from the Watch GT 2 launched in September 2019, but also from the Watch GT 2 Pro released at the beginning of the year. We are therefore entitled to a connected watch with a rather classic design, but which is very clearly inspired by Huawei’s top-of-the-range hit, the Huawei Watch 3. We will thus find, on the right side, a button on the lower part. , but also a rotating crown, positioned upwards and marked with the Huawei logo.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 is available in two sizes: 46mm, with a bezel around the screen, or 42mm, without bezel. If the screen uses Oled technology in both cases, its size will however vary from one format to another. For the 42 mm version, Huawei has integrated a 1.32 inch screen – for a total weight of 35 grams – while the 46 mm model offers a round screen with a diameter of 1.43 inch and a total weight of 42.6 grams. The 46 mm model is also slightly thicker with 11 mm against 10.2 mm for the 42 mm version.

An interface similar to that of the Huawei Watch 3

Regarding the on-board operating system, Huawei seems to have used the same as on the Huawei Watch 3, or HarmonyOS, with applications arranged in a grid, as on the Apple Watch not to name it. The manufacturer also indicates that it has increased the number of partnerships with developers to download third-party applications from the AppGallery. We can also mention, among other features, music control directly on the watch as well as the possibility of making calls thanks to a built-in microphones and speaker.





In terms of health features, the Huawei Watch GT 3 benefits from a new version of Huawei’s TruSeen heart rate sensor which goes to version 5.0. Concretely, the watch offers an even more precise measurement of the heart rate with a margin of error of less than 7%. It also allows a measurement of the oxygen saturation in the blood as well as a GPS to find the trace of his training.

In terms of geolocation, Huawei also indicates that it has integrated a system dual band using both GPS, Galileo, Beidou, Glonass and QZSS satellites for more accurate and faster tracking.

Where Huawei is still doing as well compared to the competition is in terms of autonomy. The manufacturer announces in fact up to 14 days of use for the 46 mm version of the Watch GT 3 – 8 days in intensive use – and 7 days for the 42 mm version – 4 days in intensive mode.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 is available for pre-order starting this Thursday and will be available from November 18. The 42 mm version will be offered at a price of 229 euros while the 46 mm version will be displayed at 249 euros.

A sober and compact Huawei Watch Fit Mini

The Huawei Watch GT 3 was not, however, the only connected watch unveiled this Thursday by the manufacturer. The firm also had the opportunity to present a new version of its Huawei Watch Fit, the Huawei Watch Fit Mini. More oriented towards a female audience, it is intended to be more compact than the small watch with the appearance of a bracelet presented last year. It offers a slightly revised design with an aluminum case and a leather strap.

This small watch will be available from November 15 at a price of 99 euros.

Huawei also took the opportunity to present two new phones: the Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 8i, as well as a new portable Bluetooth speaker, the Huawei Sound Joy.