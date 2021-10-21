the Flamanville EPR avoids a further significant delay

EDF can breathe. The risk of another major delay is receding for the EPR (European pressurized reactor) at Flamanville in the English Channel. Already accusing a ten-year lag, a new slippage would have caused a lot of ink to flow at a time when the place of nuclear power in the French energy mix is ​​not only one of the key subjects of the presidential campaign, but also one of the priorities of the Head of State for France in 2030, in the event of re-election. The success of Flamanville is indeed critical at a time when Emmanuel Macron plans to launch the construction of six new EPRs in France to achieve the energy transition. The subject divides. The rebels and environmentalists are hostile to it while the right, Arnaud Montebourg and the far right are in favor.

Today, the commissioning of Flamanville at the end of 2022 is supported by the decision, this Wednesday, of the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN). The nuclear policeman has in fact validated EDF’s simplest solution to resolve the last problem observed in 2018 on the 3rd generation nuclear reactor. A solution which visibly allows, according to EDF, to meet the deadlines, while the other avenues under study could cause a delay of several years.

In detail, ASN deemed “acceptable” the solution of so-called “tap-off” welds proposed by the energy specialist to resolve the problem of design deviation on the pipe connections. The “tap” corresponds precisely to the part of a pipe which makes it possible to connect the pipes to each other. At the start of the year, EDF informed ASN of a design deviation concerning three taps in the primary circuit (in which the water which cools the reactor core circulates).

While requesting additional elements, the nuclear gendarme does not oppose the installation of a retaining collar on these pipe connections. ASN “considers that the solution proposed by EDF is acceptable in principle” but “will give a final decision when EDF has provided the expected elements concerning the demonstration of the efficiency of the device, the design, manufacturing and operating requirements. applicable to the collars and the quality of the implantation welds around which these collars will be mounted “, indicates the nuclear gendarme.

De facto, with this solution, the energy company avoids heavier repairs, which would have forced it to shift the schedule once again and would have caused additional costs compared to the more than 12 billion euros accumulated so far.

Six EPR announced before the end of the year?

ASN’s announcement comes as Emmanuel Macron is pushing fire on the atom. After relaunching in France 2030 the program of small reactors (SMR), mainly for export, the Head of State wishes, according to Figaro, to announce before the end of the year celebrations the construction of new EPRs. The project is already on the table. Last spring, EDF proposed to the government a project to build six EPRs, the cost of which was estimated at 46 billion euros until then. At the end of 2020, EDF’s board of directors had formally identified the sites capable of accommodating future EPRs, at the Penly (Seine-Maritime), Gravelines (North) and in the Rhône-Alpes region. EDF wants a quick decision to be able to launch them as soon as possible in order to put them into service from 2035. “The procedures and construction take time,” Jean-Bernard Lévy, EDF CEO for justify a launch as soon as possible. Emmanuel Macron is not expected to comment before the publication scheduled for next week of a report from RTE on the energy mix. It will be followed the day after the publication of the report of the negaWatt association which campaigns for an energy mix “ 100% renewable “.

SUPERVISOR: nearly 15 years of hardship for the EPR

2004: the beginnings

In 2004, the government gave the green light to the construction of a 3rd generation nuclear reactor, called EPR (European pressurized reactor) on the Flamanville site. It must become the commercial showcase of the French nuclear industry.

The first concrete was poured at the end of 2007 for commissioning scheduled for 2012. The following year, the Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) reported cracks in the concrete of the platform, work was suspended for one month.

From this date, the EPR invoice, of 3.3 billion euros in 2006, will be constantly reassessed by EDF.

2010/2011: first postponement and death

In 2010, EDF announced the first postponement, to 2014, of the “first marketable production” of the EPR.





In 2011, two workers suffered fatal falls on the site, a third died in a road accident on his way home.

New report set for 2016.

In 2014, Bouygues TP was sentenced to a fine of 75,000 euros for the manslaughter of a welder, one of the two victims having fallen on the site. The company was released on appeal, but sentenced to a fine of 8,000 euros.

2015: anomalies on the tank

In 2015, discovery of an anomaly in the composition of the lid and the bottom of the tank manufactured by Areva. Welding defects are also detected on the reactor.

At the end of the year, ASN gives the green light to an Areva test program. A year later, Areva announces that “anomalies” have been detected in the monitoring of equipment manufacturing at its plant in Creusot (Saône-et-Loire) where the tank was manufactured.

2018: ASN opinion contested

EDF is starting the pre-start-up testing phase of the reactor, confirmed for the end of 2018, before its commercial commissioning at the end of 2019.

On 10 October 2018, ASN gave the green light for the commissioning of the reactor vessel on condition that checks were carried out during its use.

As these checks cannot be carried out on the current cover, the nuclear gendarme requests its replacement before 2025.

ASN’s opinion is contested by Greenpeace and three other associations.

2019: faulty welds

In 2018, EDF announced “quality deviations” on the welds of the reactor located in the crossing of the containment, the large concrete structure which must retain the radioactive elements in the event of an accident. EDF proposes to leave eight welds as they are, proving with tests that they do not pose a safety problem, and to strengthen controls during reactor operation.

At this stage, commercial commissioning is scheduled for 2020.

Postponement to 2022 and heavy bill

In July 2019, EDF announced that the commissioning of the reactor “cannot be considered before the end of 2022”, given the time required to repair the eight welds.

On September 29, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno le Maire, criticized “unacceptable abuses” and said he was waiting for a “totally independent audit”.

On October 9, EDF announced that the bill should increase by 1.5 billion euros to reach 12.4 billion euros following welding problems.

On May 27, 2021, ASN warns that the solutions envisaged by EDF to resolve the most recent problem encountered on the site, that of so-called “tap” welds – the part of a pipe that connects it to another -, not all of them will meet the construction schedule.

On October 20, ASN deemed “acceptable” the solution proposed by EDF to resolve the problem of welds without delaying this schedule, namely the fitting of a retaining collar on the pipe connections, while requesting additional elements.

