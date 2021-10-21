The French value energy renovation … but they don’t know much about it

The French realize the value of carrying out energy renovation work. But their knowledge in this area remains unclear, and for many they have not taken action and do not intend to do so in the near future. At least, this is hardly the exciting observation that can be made on the basis of the results of a Teksial-OpinionWay study (1), the results of which were presented on October 21, 2021 at a press conference.

The “green value” goods, a growing concept

First lesson, the strengths of the approach are well identified. Thus, respondents estimate that carrying out energy renovation work would allow them to reduce their energy bill (184 euros on average) for 66% of them, gain in comfort (64%) and increase the value of their heritage (55%). The idea of ​​’green value’ of real estate is thus tending to take hold. And the respondents, at 48%, believe that work would be necessary in their housing (59% for tenants, 43% for owners), all the more so among working-class households (58%). They even say, at 52%, in favor of the entry into force of the obligation to renovate – including the owners, at 49% in favor of this idea. A level of membership that one could almost qualify as militant in view of the controversial dimension of the idea of ​​obligation to work, after the movement of yellow vests. As a reminder, this direction was in any case acted on by the Climate and Resilience Act, which establishes a calendar of prohibition on renting the most energy-consuming housing. Finally, only 7% of respondents associate the expression “energy renovation” with a negative idea such as “scam”, “bullshit” [sic], “pipe” Where “expensive”.

66% of French people cannot name the name of a renovation aid

All the lights therefore seem to be green to engage the population a little more in a movement of energy renovation. Other results of the study show, however, that knowledge of the subject is very low, and that when it comes to taking action, enthusiasm is less marked. Thus, despite all the communication made by the public authorities and numerous private actors, public aid is largely unknown: MaPrimeRénov ‘(MPR), which nevertheless meets with some success, is only mentioned by 11% of those questioned; Anah aids (merged in part with MPR) emerge at 4%. As for energy saving certificates (EEC), this device stirring billions of euros but having, since its creation, the astonishing peculiarity of evolving incognito, while its cost is borne by the French via their energy bills, is cited by only 4% of respondents, jumbled up with the energy check. Finally, two thirds of respondents are not able to cite a single one of these devices. Only 3% cite offers for one euro, which have however caused a stir. According to the study, the French also seem to have difficulty in prioritizing renovation acts according to their actual energy efficiency.

56% of respondents have not done energy renovation work for two years, and do not plan to do any in the next two years





The only DPE, it seems, has been integrated and understood by the population, probably because of its high visibility on real estate advertisements and its immediate readability. Thus, in the perspective of buying a home, 76% of French people would pay attention to its DPE classification. This diagnosis is also a tool reasonably respected by the French, who estimate at 56% that a good rating guarantees a sustainable heating bill. But, a new paradox: 58% of respondents do not know the label of their own accommodation. Here, too, a gap persists between general intentions and concrete, individual attitude – which is perhaps, quite simply, a human trait. This trend is confirmed with this figure which will not delight professionals in the sector: 56% of respondents have not done energy renovation work for two years, and do not plan to carry out any in the next two years ( while a large part of them, we remember, are in favor of the obligation of renovation for all …). If necessary, they would allocate an average budget of 2,546 euros for insulation work. All types of work combined, if they had to take action, 33% would affect a budget of 100 euros or less, 6% between 100 and 1,000 euros, 22% between 1,000 and 2,000 euros. As we can see, the French do not seem to have a good idea of ​​what an energy renovation intervention costs.

The importance of having a single point of contact, from A to Z

Be that as it may, the brakes identified for taking action are multiple. First, of course, is the budget, cited by 49% of respondents. Then come a series of concerns that could be summed up by saying that the French need to have a single point of contact, from the start to the end of the operation, who gives them confidence. The government, which voted for the principle of a renovated accompanist in the Climate and Resilience law, has thus probably hit the nail on the head, even if the precise outlines of the device are still not known. “On paper, the decisions of the State are going in the right direction”, reacts Jean-Baptiste Devalland, Managing Director of Teksial, to Batiactu. “But if we go into detail, questions arise. We still have an EWC system which is evolving in the direction of financing much less one-off operations. [lire notre article ici, NDLR]. And, what we see in the field is that many building professionals are worried about a fairly significant drop in operations, with in particular a big brake on the insulation. However, we are far from having isolated all housing in France … “ As for the renovator, “we have no information on ‘who will do what'”, he observes.

The company specializing in energy renovation recommends several means to boost the market: make the energy audit more systematic by making it eligible for EWCs; rely on the housing information booklet recently created by law, but the details of which are currently unknown; improve bank financing mechanisms (such as eco-PTZ) by improving subsidies, introducing a state guarantee, or making these eco-loans eligible for CEE; lastly, to increase the level of aids for insulation. “Some French people do not have the means to carry out total renovations in one go”, recalls Jean-Baptiste Devalland. The remainder to be paid, for overall renovations, is indeed much higher.