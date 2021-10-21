The future BMW X1 will have its sporty version

Big program for BMW in 2022. In addition to the 7 Series, the Bavarian brand will renew the X1. And while the large sedan is important for the image, the compact SUV is crucial for sales volumes.

Proof that this replacement is a delicate subject: the brand will not take any risk in terms of style, while it is preparing to revolutionize the face of the Series 7. On this prototype surprised by our scoop hunter, we can guess through the camouflage of the lines that evolve smoothly.







The grille will be more assertive, without becoming hypertrophied. The optics will stretch along the hood. At the rear, the lights will look more horizontal, right down to the license plate. We notice the new door handles, better integrated into the bodywork, which improves aerodynamics.





The range of engines will undergo several important changes. The event will of course be the arrival of a 100% electric version, confirmed by BMW. But that’s not all: as we can see with the four tailpipes of this prototype, the X1 will get into sport. If there is no question of a “real” M version, there will be an M35i version. On the 1 Series, this variant is fitted with a 306 hp four-cylinder block.







As BMW wants for its new models, the future X1 will thus meet all customer expectations.