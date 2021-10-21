The government confirms the continuation of strict containment for both p

The government has just announced that strict containment will be active over the next two weekends, from Saturday 2 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. It will be necessary to bring a certificate of displacement in the event of exit.

Stephanie Chenais

updated October 20, 2021 at 6:35 p.m.



We suspected it, but the official announcement has just fallen. Strict containment will be reactivated over the next two weekends, announces the government. “As part of the measures aimed at containing the risk of a Covid-19 epidemic rebound, the President of the Government of New Caledonia and the High Commissioner of the Republic in New Caledonia have jointly decided to renew, for the next two weekends, strict containment arrangements made last weekend. “

As last weekend, the travel certificate will therefore be compulsory “from Saturday, October 23, 2 p.m., until Monday, October 25, 5 a.m. and from Saturday, October 30, 2 p.m., until Monday, November 1, 5 a.m.” During the week, the adapted containment measures remain applicable until the end of October. The curfew is maintained for the entire period, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except in the context of professional activity and medical emergencies.

Indicators again “too far from the objectives”

The government which recalls that “the three indicators which make it possible to adapt the level of containment remain under close surveillance: the incidence rate, which is steadily declining, but still too high; the vaccination rate, which is clearly increasing, but still far from the objectives set; saturation rate of the hospital system and, in particular, of the intensive care unit, still under tension. Containment measures will be reassessed according to the evolution of these indicators. ”

Preparation for All Saints’ Day celebrations

Other practical information, as part of the preparation for the feasts of All Saints and the deceased, religious services are authorized on weekends, with a maximum capacity of one in two seats in a seated configuration, and the obligation to present the health pass (or vaccination record) for adults and strictly apply barrier gestures and social distancing.





The government press release: